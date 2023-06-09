Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Red-Carpet Book Launch Party for The Ultimate Real Estate Books
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a leading authority in real estate education and resources, is delighted to announce an exclusive red-carpet book launch party for its highly anticipated series, The Ultimate Real Estate Books Collection. The event will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Elks Lodge in San Gabriel.
The Ultimate Real Estate Books Collection is a comprehensive series that covers a wide range of essential topics for buyers and sellers in today's real estate market. With titles such as "The For Sale By Owners Guide," "How To Sell Your Home For More Money," and "Top Strategies For Selling 'Unsellable' Homes," this collection provides invaluable insights, strategies, and expert advice for navigating the complexities of the real estate industry.
The book launch party promises to be an unforgettable red-carpet affair, replete with glamour and sophistication. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to mingle with renowned authors, real estate professionals, industry experts, and like-minded individuals who share a passion for real estate. The event will feature celebrity guests from the industry, media coverage, and a professional red-carpet experience with photographers capturing memorable moments.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of The Ultimate Real Estate Books Collection with a red-carpet extravaganza," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "This event will bring together industry leaders, influential figures, and real estate enthusiasts in a dynamic atmosphere of celebration and knowledge sharing."
The Elks Lodge in San Gabriel will be transformed into a captivating setting for this momentous occasion. Guests will be treated to live entertainment, delectable hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails, and an atmosphere conducive to networking and celebration.
To register for this exclusive red-carpet event and secure your place at the book launch party, please visit www.YHSGRevent.com . Space is limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading provider of real estate education, resources, and guidance. Committed to empowering individuals on their real estate journey, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offers comprehensive books, courses, and tools to help buyers, sellers, and investors make informed decisions and achieve their goals.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact Office Manager Ivan Rayas at 626-789-0159 or online at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
