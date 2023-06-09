Micron Prospective Supplier EventJun21

Micron, in partnership with Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP) is hosting a prospective supplier event on June 21.

The goal of the event is to connect with local, regional and diverse suppliers to support the construction of the company’s new leading-edge memory fab.

Companies offering design services, general contracting, skilled labor trades, construction materials, construction support services or manufacturing tool installation are invited to join.

The event will take place from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. MT at the Micron Campus.

