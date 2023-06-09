Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,597 in the last 365 days.

Fourth Annual Support Local Gems DayJun09

StartJune 9, 2023 MTAll day eventEndJune 9, 2023 MTAll day event

U.S. Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce just announced the fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, which will serve as an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses.     

This Friday, June 9, Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.          

On the fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, Idahoans are encouraged to once again give their full support to the small businesses – the local gems – that make Idaho a special place to live and grow.    

You can find a tool kit for this event here.

Learn more.

You just read:

Fourth Annual Support Local Gems DayJun09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more