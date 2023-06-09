Fourth Annual Support Local Gems DayJun09

U.S. Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce just announced the fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, which will serve as an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses.

This Friday, June 9, Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.

On the fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, Idahoans are encouraged to once again give their full support to the small businesses – the local gems – that make Idaho a special place to live and grow.

