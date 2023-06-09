CORE Gaming Embraces Gaming Dads
Many dads are finding recreation and relaxation in the virtual realms of video gaming. With online gaming and entire MMO gaming universes, it’s a great way for families to stay connected.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Father's Day is approaching, and graduation season is here, so many are seeking out perfect gifts for their “dads” and “grads.” It’s no surprise that CORE Gaming is reporting videogaming-related gifts as top sellers for grads. They’re top performers for dads, too, and that’s no surprise either.
“Like their kids, many dads are finding recreation and relaxation in the virtual realms of video gaming,” explains Paul June, VP of marketing for CORE Gaming. “With the advent of online gaming and entire MMO gaming universes, it’s a great way for families to stay connected across the miles.”
The numbers don’t lie:
• 57% of dads in the United States play video games regularly, and 75% of them do so with their children.
The reality is dads who are not playing video games are in the minority.
With a major restock of vetted products from top brands, CORE Gaming makes gift buying for gaming enthusiasts easy. From award-winning gaming backpacks to reliable mobile power, CORE Gaming offers something for everyone and every budget. Here are a few top choices:
Popular with both newbies and longtime gamers, the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack offers style and functionality dads and grads appreciate. With its sleek, streamlined design, gamers of all ages can wear it anywhere, from the office to college campus to gaming events. Its spacious main compartment fits laptops up to 17 inches, and the interior features divided sections for gaming accessories, mobile power, and even personal items. Exterior, zippered pockets store cables, headphones, and more—so everything has its place. Dads and grads can be super organized and enjoy quick access to their gaming essentials.
The new CORE Power 24,000mAh AC/USB Laptop Charger is the perfect companion for mobile dads and grads. Lightweight, compact, and travel-friendly, this mobile power pack charges up to four devices at once. It also packs enough power to charge a laptop. Highlights include a standard AC outlet, dual High-Power USB Outputs, a fast-charge USB C port, plus word class safety features to protect against overcharging and short circuits. It comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
LucidSound’s LS15P Wireless Gaming Headset is ultra-lightweight and comfortable. This headset lets dads and grads upgrade their audio for work, school, and play without breaking the bank. It works great with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Features include intuitive quick-access audio controls, interference-free wireless connectivity, custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and a dual-mic system.
Another great headset is LucidSound’s flagship LS50X Hybrid Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset for Xbox. It features lag-free wireless audio and chat for Xbox gaming and simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity for total wireless freedom. Gel-cooled earpads combine with dual noise-canceling mics and powerful custom-tuned drivers to make this the ultimate Xbox headset. Officially licensed for Xbox, it works on Xbox Series X|S.
HyperGear’s SoundRecon RGB LED Gaming Headset offers full-range stereo surround sound, long-wear comfortability, and dynamic RGB lighting. Using the 3.5mm jacks, gamers enjoy multi-platform compatibility for easy transitioning between PC/Mac, console, or mobile devices. Custom-tuned 40mm neodymium drivers provide a phenomenally immersive sound experience.
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch offers premium materials and pro-level gaming features. This Bluetooth-enabled gamepad includes swappable black and white faceplates, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and a premium protective case.
Both dads and grads can use a break from digital eye fatigue. The Visione VX500 Blue Light Blocking Computer and Gaming Glasses from Arozzi help protect from potentially harmful blue light, filter over 99% of UV, and help reduce eye soreness.
For the essentials new gamers need to get started at a budget-friendly price point, HyperGear offers popular “4-in-1 Gaming Kits.” The Red Dragon style kit includes a full-sized keyboard, a 6-button scroll-wheel mouse, stereo headphones, and a large gaming mousepad. Better yet – everything is designed to work together right out of the box!
For a limited time, use promo code GIFTS at checkout from the CORE Gaming online store to receive 25% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Alienware, and other top brands. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories plus top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners such as Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
