Mobile Edge Takes Pride In Protecting Dads And Grads On Their Life Adventures
Major Inventory Restock Just in Time for Father’s Day and Graduation
Leaving home and heading off to college or a new career is a daunting step. And even for seasoned dads like me, we still want peace of mind that the tech we rely on is protected.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether leaving home, starting a job, or breaking in new tech, dads and grads need reliable gear to protect their essential electronics. A Mobile Edge case or backpack is vital for keeping tech safe and organized, and for keeping users comfortable and looking good while they’re on the move.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
“Leaving home and heading off to college or a new career is a thrilling yet daunting step for new grads beginning their next chapter,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “And even for seasoned dads like me, we still want peace of mind that the mobile electronics we rely on are protected from bumps and scratches.”
With a wide range of designs, styles, and functionality to choose from, Mobile Edge makes that possible:
The ScanFast™ Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 is a contemporary take on a classic workplace essential. This briefcase combines functionality and style seamlessly. With a padded compartment that comfortably fits 16-inch laptops and 17-inch MacBooks, it offers maximum protection. The zippered pockets provide convenient storage for cords, a mouse, and mobile power, keeping tech organized on the go. Designed to streamline airport screening, this briefcase features a trolley strap for convenient stacking on luggage. What's more, it embraces sustainability with its eco-conscious construction, utilizing rPET materials derived from recycled water bottles.
Originally designed for gamers but embraced by professionals as a versatile go-bag, the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack offers ample storage and top-notch protection. It fits laptops and gaming consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch plus storage for cables, chargers, headphones, keyboards, and more. The CORE Gaming Backpack is available in three versions, including the limited-edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim. Perfect for those seeking a unique, one-of-a-kind item, the special edition makes an ideal gift. Like other bags in Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ collection, CORE
Gaming Backpack is designed to speed travelers through airport security.
Don’t be fooled by the Commuter Backpack’s advertised weight of just over two pounds. When it comes to storage and protection, the Commuter is anything but lightweight. This backpack can accommodate a 16-inch laptop along with other small electronics and even clothing and travel accessories. Its exterior is crafted from scratch-resistant Oxford fabric, which is both water-repellent and non-abrasive. With padded shoulder straps and cushioned back support, users can move in comfort whether walking, biking, or traveling. Lockable zippers offer anti-theft protection in public settings, while a reflective back panel provides high visibility for added safety.
With its all-natural cotton canvas exterior, Mobile Edge’s ECO Laptop Messenger Bag packs a minimal carbon footprint. Seen on The Big Bang Theory and featured in LAPTOP Magazine’s “Ultimate Mobility Top Tech” issue, this messenger is feature rich. The main padded compartment holds laptops up to 17 inches with separate sections for files, folders, and accessories. It’s available in black, charcoal, navy blue, and olive.
For those who prefer the look and functionality of a backpack, another top eco-friendly option is the ECO Laptop Backpack. Like the ECO Messenger bag, this backpack features an all-natural cotton canvas exterior. It fits laptops up to 17 inches and comes in three earthy colors: black, navy blue, and olive green.
Don’t Leave Home Without Power
CORE Gaming’s powerful new 24000 mAh Capacity Power Brick is the perfect solution for mobile power needs. Compact and lightweight, this airplane-friendly device features four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, and can recharge four devices simultaneously. At 24,000 mAh (88WH), it can double a laptop's battery life or keep a smartphone charged for a week.
For those with less-demanding power requirements, the 20,000 mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices. Word class safety features include TSA-approved capacity, overvoltage protection, temperature regulation, and more.
Gift Giving Made Easy
For a limited time, use promo code GIFTS at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store to receive 25% off MSRP sitewide. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
