THE DINING DIVAS FRANCHISE FILMS EPISODE 2 OF ‘DESTINATIONS’ SERIES SLATED TO AIR ON THE TRAVEL CHANNEL

Diva Promotional Image Browns Canyon Lodge Provisions

The highly successful “Dining Divas” franchise is spinning off a hot new series called ‘Destinations’ airing on the Travel Channel

Dining Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES the best foodie and lifestyle tv show on the planet.” — Christine Curran - Founder

FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Episode 2 the ladies headed to the midwest to enjoy the majestic mountains of Utah. Visiting both Salt Lake City and Park City locations, the Divas had quite the itinerary planned. Kicking off their adventure the ladies stopped in Provisions restaurant where they mingled with a group of top female boss ladies and investors. Dre London popped by on his private jet to meet the Divas and taste his new premium tequila, Don Londres.

They woke up in their spacious Airbnb, the Browns Canyon Lodge that has over 19 beds, private hot tub, theater, basketball court, air hockey, billiards, foosball and an impressive kitchen where a private chef cooked the Divas a 4 course meal. The party included local socialite Brock Felt and several of his colleagues. The Divas moved their camp to the Silver Baron Lodge for a few days to experience the beautiful Deer Valley area and check out the popular ski town resort.

The ladies indulged in cookies at the growing franchise, Dirty Dough where they met the founder Bennett Maxwell and got the back story on the infamous cookie war that has gone viral online and has been featured on billboards around the city. The Divas brunch it up at a local favorite, Sunday’s Best and met the founder Michael McHenry and partner Chef Tyler Stokes followed by an exploration of the town. They pop back into Sunday’s Best for a private party to close out their night with a bang.

They woke up bright and early to see Utah from the sky with Sky Walker Balloon Company and former Legislator Sylvia Andersen. Followed by a relaxing time by the pool of the resort on the OME Gear 5 in 1 heavy duty chairs. Wrapping up this epic Utah experience they head to Silver Dance Ranch to meet Ruth Mellor Barclay, an animal whisperer who takes the ladies on a beautiful horseback riding adventure on her farm and then a healing retreat experience where Ruth shares her gifts as an oracle and medium.

This episode is brought to you by The McHenry Group, Dirty Dough Cookies and Ruth Barclay at Silver Dance Ranch.

McHenry Group - From selling his first self-built business at the age of 19, Michael McHenry has made one thing clear – “a good business only scales or sells.” Over the past decade, this 39-year-old industry disruptor has built a world-class team and honed skills in all aspects of experiential brand and concept creation, culture building and high-performance operations from start-up to multi-million-dollar enterprises.

Dirty Dough - Founded in 2018 by Bennett Maxwell, the start-up cookie company produces cookies made from the “inside out”. Many of the cookies are stuffed with a variety of delicious fillings. Dirty Dough’s biggest mission is promoting and supporting mental health, one of the reasons for its stuffed cookies.

Silver Dance Ranch - Silver Dance Ranch, home to Ruth Mellor Barclay, is a retreat on 17 acres in the Sanpete Valley, Utah, surrounded by mountains and the San Pitch River. It’s sacred land that has been blessed and cleared by indigenous people for countless generations. Ruth Mellor Barclay is an oracle who not only reads people and guides them toward a greater understanding of their inner lives, she also trains people and horses to have a partnership through profound communication.

To keep up with all things ‘Dining Divas’ download their app in the Google or Apple Store.

For more information and all media inquiries, please contact the Executive Producer, Christine Curran | divadynastytv@gmail.com | (954) 865-7813 | www.DiningDivastv.com



Additional Information:

Dining Divas is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran also known as the ‘Spicy Diva’. Christine was dubbed ‘Entertainment Guru’ for her 18+ plus years as a model, actress, tv host, talent agent, event planner and tv producer. You can see all of Christine’s experience at www.ChristineCurran.com. This episode is co-produced by Brock Felt, Michelle Maievic and Dana Flanagan.

For this episode, Curran will be bringing along this cast of co-hosts:

Adora Evans, known as the ‘Manifesting Queen’ is the author of Majestic Money and an elite Celebrity Connector. Adora has been associated with the Think & Grow Rich Institute for the past 22 years. Evans has created a strategic alliance for the Dining Divas franchise with Think & Grow Rich and the Napoleon Hill Foundation for several tv show episodes.

Dana Flanagan brings over 20 years of real estate expertise, closing approximately $500 million across multiple states. She brings connections that extend well beyond the local markets, spanning the country as well as the globe. She is President of International Real Estate with Wall Street Luxury, a concierge service for ultra-high net worth clients that delivers luxury real estate opportunities, marketing solutions, and vacation and destination experiences. She is a host and producer with several lifestyle and real estate TV shows airing nationally, including American Dream TV, Dining Divas, A Taste of Winter, and her listings have attracted the attention of HGTV’s House Hunters.

Michelle Maievic known as the ‘Sales Diva’ is a high ticket closer for a variety of companies. She is a heart centered Personality Science Sales trainer & Business consultant for 15 years. With advanced degrees in both Therapy work & Business she has been blessed to help multiple Business owners scale & has personally brought in over 867 closed business transactions for dozens of industries, equating to millions of dollars to their bottom line, using her connection & sales programs at Out of the Box Consulting. She’s worked alongside of & partnered with fortune 500 companies & industry leaders.

Tamara Davis - Tamara Davis is CEO of www.RentalsInParadise.com, a Sotheby's Global Real Estate Advisor, and 'Saucy Diva" of Dining Divas TV. As owner of a vacation rental management company including houses, cars, jets and yachts, a Realtor within a globally known luxury brokerage, and foodie, Tamara has successfully combined her love of real estate, travel and food.

Utah Episode 2 Promo Video