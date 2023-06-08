Submit Release
Limited attendance meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council

RUSSIA, June 8 - Heads of delegations taking part in CIS Heads of Government Council meetings

Mikhail Mishustin at the limited attendance meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council

The heads of delegations, participants in a meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov; 

Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the CIS Heads of Government Council Akylbek Japarov;

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Mikhail Mishustin;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda;

Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov;

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation Botirjon Asadov;

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev. 

Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks:

Mr Japarov,

Dear friends,

Colleagues,

We are delighted to welcome you to hospitable Sochi, Russia’s summer capital.

Thank you for accepting our invitation. I am confident that the unique atmosphere of this resort city will be conducive to constructive and productive communication.

I would like to emphasise once again that Russia is sincerely interested in strengthening intra-CIS collaboration still further.  

In the past three decades, we have established a solid regulatory framework in the trade and economic area, and importantly, in the socio-humanitarian area, which directly affects the interests of all the people in the member countries.

