Limited attendance meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov;

Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the CIS Heads of Government Council Akylbek Japarov;

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Mikhail Mishustin;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda;

Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov;

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation Botirjon Asadov;

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev.

Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks:

Mr Japarov,

Dear friends,

Colleagues,

We are delighted to welcome you to hospitable Sochi, Russia’s summer capital.

Thank you for accepting our invitation. I am confident that the unique atmosphere of this resort city will be conducive to constructive and productive communication.

I would like to emphasise once again that Russia is sincerely interested in strengthening intra-CIS collaboration still further.

In the past three decades, we have established a solid regulatory framework in the trade and economic area, and importantly, in the socio-humanitarian area, which directly affects the interests of all the people in the member countries.



More to be posted soon.

