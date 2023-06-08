RUSSIA, June 8 - Heads of delegations taking part in CIS Heads of Government Council meetings
Limited attendance meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council
8 June 2023
Limited attendance meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council
8 June 2023
Limited attendance meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council
8 June 2023
Mikhail Mishustin at the limited attendance meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council
8 June 2023
Limited attendance meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Government Council
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov;
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;
Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko;
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov;
Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the CIS Heads of Government Council Akylbek Japarov;
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Mikhail Mishustin;
Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda;
Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov;
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the Russian Federation Botirjon Asadov;
Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev.
Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks:
Mr Japarov,
Dear friends,
Colleagues,
We are delighted to welcome you to hospitable Sochi, Russia’s summer capital.
Thank you for accepting our invitation. I am confident that the unique atmosphere of this resort city will be conducive to constructive and productive communication.
I would like to emphasise once again that Russia is sincerely interested in strengthening intra-CIS collaboration still further.
In the past three decades,
we have established a solid regulatory framework in the trade and economic area,
and importantly, in the socio-humanitarian area, which directly affects the
interests of all the people in the member countries.
More to be posted soon.