Russia and Belarus to create a research centre in the EAEU

RUSSIA, June 8 - An agreement on science and education was signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of events under Russia’s EAEU Chairmanship.

An agreement on science and education was signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of events under Russia’s EAEU Chairmanship 8 June 2023 An agreement on science and education was signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of events under Russia’s EAEU Chairmanship 8 June 2023 An agreement on science and education was signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of events under Russia’s EAEU Chairmanship 8 June 2023 An agreement on science and education was signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of events under Russia’s EAEU Chairmanship 8 June 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость An agreement on science and education was signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as part of events under Russia’s EAEU Chairmanship

To promote cooperation between the EAEU countries in science and higher education, the following institutions concluded a four-party agreement on creating a centre of competences in the selection and genetics of agricultural plants and animals: Peter the Great Voronezh State Agrarian University, Gorin Belgorod State Agrarian University, Trubilin Kuban State Agrarian University and Orders of the October Revolution and Red Banner of Labour Belarusian State Agricultural Academy. The agreement was signed by the Rector of Voronezh University Alexander Agibalov, First Pro-Rector of Belgorod University Alexander Prostenko, Pro-Rector of Academics at Kuban University Alexei Petukh, and Rector of Belarusian State Agricultural Academy Vitaly Velikanov.

The agreement will make it possible to draft and implement joint education programmes for secondary vocational education, higher education and additional vocational education. The academic mobility of students, teachers and professors will be guaranteed. To take part in international competitions and compete for grants, the sides agreed to fulfil joint research, scientific-technological and experimental work and develop joint projects.

In addition, Innopolis University, an autonomous non-profit institution of higher education, and the United Institute of Informatics at the Belarusian National Academy of Science signed a memorandum of understanding, which was signed by Innopolis Acting Rector Iskander Bariyev and the institute’s General Director Sergei Kruglikov.

The agreement provides for the exchange of experience and the launching of joint research in various IT areas, which will facilitate the consolidation of ties between both countries’ scientific communities.

