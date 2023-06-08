Kazakhstan will produce insulin using Russian know-how

RUSSIA, June 8 - Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov attended the
signing ceremony for a long-term licensing agreement that grants the Karaganda
Pharmaceutical Complex the right to use Geropharm’s production secret for
analogue insulin and provides for the transfer of the production technology.
The filling and packaging stages will be localised at
the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex plant, with insulin substance to be
supplied from Geropharm’s production facilities in St Petersburg. There are
plans to release the first commercial product by the end of 2024.
