Santa Clara County Added to Major Disaster Declaration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Santa Clara County has been added to the major disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding Dec. 27, 2022 – Jan. 31, 2023. This means that those affected by these storms may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters may be eligible for grants to help pay for temporary housing and make essential home repairs. Reimbursement may also be available for the replacement of damaged personal property and assistance for disaster-related needs, such as transportation, childcare, and moving and storage expenses.

Santa Clara County residents can apply at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

After applying for disaster assistance, a FEMA inspector may contact you within 10 days to schedule an appointment. Be aware: The inspector’s phone number may show up with an out-of-state area code or appear on your caller ID as “unavailable.”

  • Your inspector will have FEMA identification in the form of a badge with a photo. FEMA never charges a fee for the inspection, which typically takes 30 to 45 minutes to complete.
  • The inspector will try to reach you three times – on different days and at different times of the day – to schedule your inspection. If the inspector cannot reach you, a letter and/or e-mail will be sent to the address you provided at the time you applied.

For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4683. You may also follow twitter.com/Cal_OES,  facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.

