HDOT introduces Geico as new sponsor of Freeway Service Patrol

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces GEICO as the new sponsor for its Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) program. In a first for HDOT, the new sponsorship is helping the 10-vehicle FSP fleet continue its important work with a new look. The sponsorship helps HDOT to continue the invaluable services the FSP provides.

FSP is a free service to all motorists. FSP patrols approximately 33 miles of freeways from Kunia Road to Ka Uka Boulevard, all the way to the east end of the H-1 Freeway. It focuses on areas with the highest traffic volumes and the greatest potential for stalled vehicles and incidents, which have an adverse impact on traffic congestion.

“The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is excited about its partnership with GEICO. This sponsorship will provide a new funding source for the DOT’s most successful program,” said Ed Sniffen, Director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. “The invaluable services FSP provides will continue to be free and available to all motorists.”

FSP operators clear an average of 9,000 incidents annually, rendering aid to stranded motorists, removing debris from the freeway, and otherwise responding to calls for incident management. The FSP program gets stranded motorists to safety while minimizing delays on the system.

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) consider the FSP and other Safety Service Patrols to be “one of the most effective Traffic Incident Management components.” In the United States, 20% of crashes result from a previous crash, and for every minute a primary incident remains a hazard, the likelihood of a secondary crash increases by 2.8%.

“We’re committed to doing our part to help keep our roads safe for everyone, locals and visitors alike,” said Tim Dayton, manager of GEICO’s office in Honolulu. “The Freeway Service Patrol shares our values of helping drivers when they need us most, and we know this partnership will go a long way to provide assistance when something unforeseen happens on the road.”

Once a disabled vehicle is off the freeway, motorists can call a private tow service, insurance company, or other forms of assistance, without the worry of being on a busy highway. The FSP is often the first to respond to incidents on the freeway, so patrol operators are trained in first-aid, CPR, fire extinguisher use, and recognizing hazardous materials.

FSP works in collaboration with the City and County of Honolulu’s Police, Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Department of Transportation Services to provide quick and efficient assistance to the public. Additional services provided include changing flat tires, jump-starting cars, refilling radiators, making minor temporary repairs, providing small amounts of fuel (diesel is not available), and towing vehicles to the shoulder of the freeway or to an authorized drop area.

To take advantage of this free service (regardless of a motorist’s insurance provider) call (808) 841-HELP (4357) Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., except holidays.

More information can be found at www.fsphawaii.com and SafetyPatrolinfo.com. Assisted motorists are encouraged to share about the help they received by posting to social media. Motorists will be able to tag the patrols using #GEICOSafetyPatrol.

Freeway Service Patrol’s new truck and equipment displaying its sponsorship with the Geico Gecko and logos.

