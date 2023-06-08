Submit Release
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PBM EXAMINATION SERVICESNOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PBM

The Alabama Department of Insurance (DOI) hereby gives notice of the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for qualified respondents to provide the DOI with professional Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM) examination services.

Contracts are contemplated to be awarded for a term of two years, from October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2025.  Responses to the RFP must be received not later than June 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM CDT.  Each response must include one original unredacted response in printed form plus one identical electronic copy in PDF format on one USB drive.

The RFP is listed in the State of Alabama Accounting and Resource System (STAARS).  You may learn about STAARS at http://vendors.alabama.gov/, and can register as a Vendor at https://procurement.staars.alabama.gov/webapp/PRDVSS1X1/AltSelfService.

