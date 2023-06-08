Submit Release
Crane Creek fish kill under investigation

READYN - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was notified on  June 7 of a fish kill in Crane Creek, southwest of Readyn in Bremer County.

DNR staff from the Fisheries Bureau and Environmental Services & Compliance Bureau investigated and found that the fish kill extended approximately 3 miles.

Field tests found no presence of ammonia. No definitive source of the kill has been identified at this time. 

DNR staff are onsite today to conduct a count of dead fish. Several different species of dead fish were observed in the area.

The issue does not appear to be ongoing; live fish were found in the area of the fish kill.

