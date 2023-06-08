Submit Release
Apprentice Now and Cyber Proud Announce Partnership Endeavor in City of Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apprentice Now, a leading workforce development organization, is thrilled to unveil its strategic partnership with Cyber Proud, a prominent cybersecurity training organization. The two have joined forces to roll out a comprehensive pre-apprenticeship workforce development program in the City of Elk Grove.

The program, aptly named the Apprentice Now Pre-Apprenticeship Program, will equip 40 promising individuals from Elk Grove with the skills and knowledge needed for in-demand jobs in infrastructure support and cybersecurity. This initiative is a testament to Apprentice Now's commitment to empowering communities by bridging the gap between talent and industry requirements.

Participants will be immersed in a rigorous 320-hour training program, focused on either infrastructure support or cybersecurity. This program will not only provide them with an opportunity to earn an industry-recognized CompTIA certification but will also grant them access to job placement services. Moreover, in alignment with the program's goal to create seamless career pathways, Apprentice Now and Cyber Proud will collaborate with regional employers to offer employment opportunities to program graduates.

"Our partnership with Cyber Proud and the City of Elk Grove enables us to provide transformative pre-apprenticeship training to passionate individuals. The first cohort is set to commence in June," said Kyle Farnsworth, President of Apprentice Now. "We're dedicated to crafting a skilled and diverse workforce that not only benefits the individuals but also empowers businesses to tap into a pool of highly trained talent."

Apprentice Now and Cyber Proud extend an invitation to businesses in Elk Grove and beyond to explore partnership opportunities. Businesses can consider hiring program graduates or setting up their own apprenticeship programs to benefit from a steady stream of skilled professionals.

For further information about the Apprentice Now Pre-Apprenticeship Program or to explore potential business partnerships, please visit http://www.cyberproud.org/ and http://www.apprenticenow.com/ respectively.

About Apprentice Now: Apprentice Now is a workforce development organization committed to delivering high-quality training and education. Our mission is to prepare individuals for lucrative careers in high-growth industries, while also assisting businesses in acquiring a skilled and diverse workforce that propels economic growth.

About Cyber Proud: Cyber Proud, Inc., a Sacramento-based 501c3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to cultivating the next-generation cyber workforce in response to the overwhelming demand for IT and cyber talent. Our efforts are primarily focused on under-represented communities, with the aim of transforming lives through education. We foster and mobilize an integrated ecosystem led by industry professionals, working in concert with community and educational leaders.

Sarah Fisher
Apprentice Now
