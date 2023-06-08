Leading Boot Manufacturer Heats Up Fire 2023 Expo
HAIX USA offers show-only specials and boot giveawayLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HAIX, a world-leading manufacturer of safety wear, will exhibit its line of heavy-duty duty work boots at the 117th annual Fire Industry, Rescue and EMS Expo—among the oldest and largest gathering of fire and rescue personnel in the United States. The expo is sponsored by the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs and runs June 15-17 at the Oncenter in Syracuse, NY.
“The heroes of this world keep us safe and deserve footwear that they can rely on for the same,” says Josef Teibl, Director of Sales. “HAIX invests heavily in research and development to ensure that our boots set the standard for on-the-job safety and performance.”
The HAIX booth, No. 419 in the exhibitor area, will display the company’s line of fire and rescue boots, including its newest addition, the Fire Eagle Xtreme. With its all new revolutionary lacing system, users get a more customized fit without sacrificing precious time. The lightweight athletic fit helps users perform at their best while the secure fit keeps them on their feet and off the injury list. Generating a lot of buzz with its debut at FDIC, attendees will get the chance to see this boot up close and to feel the HAIX difference for themselves.
Visitors to the booth also will have the opportunity to take advantage of show only specials and to sign up for a free pair of boots to be given away after show close.
“We engineer boots for people who require high-performance footwear that will not let them down,” Teibl says. “Our R&D, design department and test lab guarantee that every HAIX boot can stand up to the rigors of the toughest jobs.”
Among HAIX boot features:
Safety certified
Durable European bull-hide leather, puncture resistance and waterproof technology combine to offer certified NFPA protection against hazards on the job.
Composite toe caps
HAIX firefighter and rescue EMS boots are equipped with toe caps that are lighter weight to reduce foot and leg fatigue yet provide the utmost in protection.
Waterproof technology
CROSSTECH® technology is waterproof and offers added protection against contact with potentially hazardous bio-fluids and chemicals.
Slip resistance
HAIX fire and EMS soles are EH-rated to 18 kv and provide outstanding traction on slick and wet surfaces. An insulated steel plate in HAIX fire boots offers the highest-level puncture-resistance on the market today.
About HAIX:
HAIX was founded in 1948 in Mainburg, Bavaria. Its research and product developments are the trademarks of the company’s commitment to provide the best in safety footwear for those who serve—becoming a top brand of high-performance footwear for firefighters, police and task forces worldwide.
With numerous patents and product developments, HAIX sets the standard for functionality and innovation among duty boot manufacturers.
