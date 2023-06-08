Dr. Madelyn Blair, PhD, Appointed as President of Programming for The Business Channel on e360tv
Offering a seamless viewing experience, e360tv is a go-to destination for business leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and industry enthusiasts.
This is a tremendous opportunity to share my passion for resilience and leadership with a broader audience. ”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- e360tv, the premier online platform for business and entrepreneurial content, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Madelyn Blair, Ph.D., as the President of Programming for The Business Channel. Dr. Blair brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in business leadership and resilience coaching, making her an invaluable addition to the e360tv team.
— Dr. Madelyn Blair, Ph.D.
Dr. Blair is widely recognized as a distinguished business owner, author, speaker, and resilient leader coach. Her expertise lies in unlocking resilience for individuals and work teams, empowering them to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. As a former faculty member at Columbia University and also at the PhD Management program at Walden University, she has played a significant role in shaping the minds of future business leaders.
With her appointment as the President of Programming for The Business Channel, Dr. Blair will spearhead the development and curation of high-quality content that will engage, educate, and inspire viewers. Her deep understanding of resilience and its impact on individual and organizational success will undoubtedly provide a fresh and valuable perspective to e360tv's programming lineup.
In addition to her academic contributions, Dr. Blair is renowned for her creation of the five practices of her program on building resilience. Her impressive list of clients includes industry-leading organizations such as NASA, PwC, Merck, The State Department, Brookings Institution, the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, NIH, and Huawei. Her ability to transform the lives and businesses of those she works with has earned her widespread acclaim.
Regarding her new role, Dr. Blair expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am honored and excited to join the e360tv team as the President of Programming for The Business Channel. This is a tremendous opportunity to share my passion for resilience and leadership with a broader audience. I look forward to collaborating with the talented individuals at e360tv and delivering compelling content that will empower viewers to thrive in the ever-changing business landscape."
e360tv is confident that Dr. Blair's vast expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence will enhance the quality and impact of their business programming. Through her thought-provoking insights and practical guidance, viewers can expect to gain invaluable knowledge and skills that will elevate their professional journeys.
For more information, please visit www.e360tv.com.
Aggie Kobrin
e360tv
+1 9498368464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook