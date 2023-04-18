Vitality TV Announces Appointment of Noelle Agape as President
Vitality TV, a network dedicated to empowering the voice of millions with science, spirituality, and physicality.
UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- e360tv Streaming Network is proud to announce the appointment of Noelle Agape as President of Vitality TV, the network dedicated to empowering the voice of millions with science, spirituality, and physicality.
Noelle Agape is a Health and Wellness Counselor, an NLP Master Trainer, a Quantum Energy Trainer, & Adventure Mastermind Host. She has 14 years of formal Education and Training in Psychology, Quantum Physics, Energy Healing, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Energy healing, and Yoga. She is a Best Selling Author, TV Host of The Soul on Fire Show, and an International Speaker.
Noelle has developed and implemented wellness retreats around the world and wellness programs in schools, local Gyms/Yoga Studios, and Corporations.
"I am thrilled to be joining Vitality TV as President and to help bring global awareness and consciousness to as many lives as we can touch. Together we are the change," said Noelle Agape.
“We’re very excited for Noelle to take the helm of Vitality TV. She’s a proven leader and we have full faith that she will grow Vitality TV to continue to spread goodness in this world”, remarked the President of e360tv, Aaron Heimes.
Vitality TV is the premier destination for health, wellness, athletics, and spirituality programming. As President, Noelle will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of the network’s programming strategy.
About e360tv
The e360tv Network is a live and on-demand streaming OTT network with apps available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android mobile, IOS, and on e360tv.com.
