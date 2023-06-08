Prinx Tires Announces All-New Commercial Van LT All-Weather Tire
Catering to Last-Mile Delivery Servicing Fleets
We’re excited about the addition of the Prinx HIFLEET in this fast-growing segment and the expansion of our program offering for those who specialize in servicing package delivery or contractor fleets”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prinx Tires, which provides commercial and passenger tires in North America, is pleased to announce its all-new all-weather tire for the last-mile delivery vehicle segment.
— Ken Coltrane, VP of Marketing & Product Development for Prinx Tires
The Prinx HIFLEET HL1 is specifically engineered to meet the demands of commercial vans and light trucks. Certified with the 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) symbol, this durable tire delivers a smooth ride, superior handling, and year-round traction on dry and wet roads, even in the harshest of weather.
This tire features the latest technology with a specialized tread compound built to endure curb damage to elevate overall durability, and its heavy load capacity makes it an outstanding choice for fleets. Four central wide grooves allow for excellent water evacuation in wet conditions. Its’ high-depth sipes with multiple biting edges also work to increase driving safety in various road conditions.
The Prinx HIFLEET HL1 tire lineup offers a selection of sixteen popular sizes, making it the perfect choice for fleet operators. The available sizes are as follows:
185/60R15C 6PR 94/92T
195/75R16C 8PR 107/105R
205/75R16C 10PR 113/111R
225/75R16C 10PR 121/120R
235/65R16C 10PR 121/119R
LT215/85R16 10PR 115/112R
LT235/85R16 10PR 120/116R
LT225/75R16 10PR 115/112R
LT245/75R16 10PR 120/116S
LT265/75R16 10PR 123/120R
LT235/80R17 10PR 120/117R
LT245/75R17 10PR 121/118S
LT245/70R17 10PR 119/116S
LT265/70R17 10PR 121/118R
LT275/70R18 10PR 125/122S
LT275/65R18 10PR 123/120R
For more information and complete product details, please visit prinxtireusa.com. High-resolution product images are available upon request.
ABOUT PRINX TIRES
The Prinx Tire brand is imported and sold exclusively in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. (PCTNA), and is a part of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. Prinx Chengshan has a rich history dating back to 1976 and specializes in the research and development of green, safe, high-quality, and high-performance TBR, PCR, and LTR tires.
Ken Coltrane
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc
ken.coltrane@prinx.us.com