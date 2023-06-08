SCDPPPS Director Jerry Adger to Retire After 9 Years

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced the retirement of S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) Director Jerry Adger after serving for nine years, effective June 30, 2023.

"Director Adger's forty-plus years of dedicated and honorable service to South Carolina, as well as the exemplary leadership he demonstrated in our State's criminal justice system, is likely unmatched by any," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Generations of lives have been changed for the better because of his successful efforts and heartfelt approach. South Carolina is grateful for his service."

Adger was first appointed to the role in January 2015 by former Governor Nikki Haley and was reappointed by Governor McMaster in January 2019. Prior to becoming director of SCDPPPS, Adger served in various capacities at the S.C. Department of Corrections, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, and the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice over his 40-year professional career.

"With the governor's steadfast confidence and support, and buy-in from the dedicated men and women of SCDPPPS, I have been able to achieve my vision for the agency," said Director Adger. "The Department has flourished and reached greater heights, and I am truly blessed to have been able to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve and staff."

Under Adger's leadership, SCDPPPS implemented specialized caseloads to provide agents with increased training for cases involving domestic violence, mental health, and sex offenders. In July 2018, SCDPPPS became the first and only probation agency in the country to achieve accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). In 2022, SCDPPPS became the nation's first state probation agency to acquire an electronics detection canine to assist agents in the search for hidden electronics, which could potentially contain pornography, in the homes of sex offenders under active SCDPPPS supervision.

SCDPPPS has reduced the number of offenders returning to prison for probation revocations by 71% since 2010, resulting in $100 million in taxpayer savings.

Melvin Warren, who has served as SCDPPPS' Director of Office of Professional Professional Responsibility since 2019, will serve as Acting Director. Prior to working at SCDPPPS, Warren served in the S.C. Highway Patrol for 34 years, reaching the rank of Major. Warren will serve until such a time the governor appoints a new director, and they are confirmed by the Senate.

A headshot of Adger can be found here. A headshot of Warren can be found here.