DEQ issues Air Quality Permit to Wolfspeed’s Siler City Factory

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) issued a Title V air quality permit to Wolfspeed, Inc. – Siler City Factory.

The permit allows Wolfspeed to construct and operate a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Chatham County. The facility will be considered a major source under Title V of the Clean Air Act with potential emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) of 113 tons per year.

The permit requires the facility to use a gas scrubber system to control emissions of volatile organic compounds, hazardous air pollutants and toxic air pollutants. A gas abatement system and particulate matter collection devices will control emissions of additional pollutants.

Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ shows the facility’s emissions will comply with applicable standards. The permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility will be subject to recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

DAQ issued this permit following a public engagement period during which DAQ solicited public comments on a draft of the air permit. The Division advertised the comment period in local media and shared project information in English and Spanish with local governments, health departments, churches and other nearby community organizations. Division staff thoroughly reviewed the comments received on the draft permit during the comment period.

In response to public comment, DAQ’s Air Quality Analysis Branch performed internal air dispersion modeling, which showed Wolfspeed is expected to comply with the one-hour nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

Copies of the final permit, permit review and environmental justice report are available online.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa (español)