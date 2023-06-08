Derby Barracks / LSA
CASE#: 23A5002494
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/27/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville Rd, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Jason Hartley
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Evansville Rd in the Town of Brownington, VT. Upon Troopers arrival the operator was not on scene and did not report the crash. Investigation revealed there was damage to a mailbox, telephone pole and the power had gone out in the area due to the crash. The operator was later identified as Jason Hartley who was issued a citation into court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/2023 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
