Derby Barracks / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002494

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/27/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville Rd, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Jason Hartley

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Evansville Rd in the Town of Brownington, VT. Upon Troopers arrival the operator was not on scene and did not report the crash. Investigation revealed there was damage to a mailbox, telephone pole and the power had gone out in the area due to the crash. The operator was later identified as Jason Hartley who was issued a citation into court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/2023 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881