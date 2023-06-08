Actress-Singer VICTORIA GUTHRIE Premieres Cabaret Show ‘STAGES OF LOVE’ at Don’t Tell Mama on June 9, 2023
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and singer Victoria Guthrie makes her cabaret debut with an evening of romantic stories in the new original show, STAGES OF LOVE, premiering at the world-famous New York City venue Don’t Tell Mama on June 9th and returning for monthly performances on July 15th and August 11th.
STAGES OF LOVE will take audiences on a musical ride of romance and love, in its many incarnations, as told through a mix of standards, pop rock, and the beloved Sondheim. The songs will weave a story along the five popular phases of love, including the honeymoon, becoming a ‘couple’, disillusionment, creating lasting love, and eventually finding your calling as a couple.
To help her create the 60-minute show, Guthrie turned to established writer Emma Tattenbaum-Fine as Director, as well as composer/lyricist and veteran Broadway vocal coach Diane Tauser as Musical Supervisor. In addition, she brought in accomplished pianist-coach Kent Dennis as Musical Director.
Guthrie is excited to share her new original show, explaining “I was pondering a lot about love and how it changes, researching articles online to try and better understand my own plight and trajectory for the future. That’s when the idea for the show came to me, quickly and clearly. After all, many songs are about some stage of love, which is why they touch us so deeply. We all long for the joy and cry for the heartbreak that is love.”
Although Guthrie is new to the cabaret setting, this talented beauty has appeared as an actress in over 100 film, commercials, and stage productions. Her talents have earned numerous awards and accolades on the festival circuit, including Best Supporting Actress for the celebrated murder mystery feature film, One, Two, Guess Who’s Who (South Cinema Academy Film-winner; London Int’l Filmmaker Festival-nomination). She was awarded Best Actress-Drama for the film Tales of Creation (Brightside Film Festival), and Best Supporting Actress for The Final Mission (Festigious Film Festival and Best Short Competition). Audiences will also recognize her from the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ in the award-winning noir soap/sci-fi hybrid series with more than 3 million views, Migram and The Fastwalkers. On stage, Guthrie received high-praise for starring in the off-Broadway production of Absolute Charity at the Players Theatre.
The Holt, Michigan native first made her way to New York City to study fashion design. It didn’t take long for the modeling world to take notice of Guthrie’s natural beauty, sending her traveling all over the world for shoots and runways. Eventually, she settled back down in the Big Apple, set her creative sights on acting and hasn’t looked back.
Victoria Guthrie is represented by Mary Ann Raposa at DreamMaker Talent.
STAGES OF LOVE – an evening of romantic stories
Date/Time: June 9, 2023 at 7:00pm; returning July 15th and August 11th
Location: Don’t Tell Mama - 343 West 46th Street NYC, NY
Tickets/Details: www.donttellmamanyc.com
For more about VICTORIA GUTHRIE visit: www.victoriaguthrie.com
Follow on social media: Instagram: @vguthrie10
Twitter: @vguthrie10
Facebook: /VGuthrieActor
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com