Professional Training/Assessment/Advisory Services Lead at Any Level® Honors Gay Pride Month, June 2023
Founder & CEO Amy C. Waninger’s Top 10 Methods for Corporate Leaders to support our LGBTQ+ Employees and ColleaguesINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead at Any Level (LAAL) Founder & CEO Amy C. Waninger, a champion for inclusive leadership and equality in the workplace, offers her approach for the corporate world to honor and respect its LGBTQ+ employees for Gay Pride Month, just days away now, and all year long. They are as follows:
Top 10 Ways Corporate Leaders Can Show Support for LGBTQ+ Employees Right NOW
1. Be a corporate sponsor of the local Pride celebration. Public support matters, but don’t stop there.
2. Review the recipients of your PAC contributions. Stop giving money to sponsors and supporters of the anti-LGBTQ legislation that’s showing up in state houses nationwide.
3. Ensure your employee benefits package includes same-sex partners, whether or not the partners are legally married.
4. Ensure your health care benefits include coverage for gender-affirming care, fertility treatments, and mental health services. Include your employees’ partners and dependent children.
5. If you don’t have executives who are outspoken members of the LGBTQ+ community, find out why. Then fix the problem.
6. Properly fund and staff the team that runs your company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and your Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).
7. Remember that people live in the intersection of LGBTQ+ and other marginalized identities. If the only voices in your Pride ERG are non-disabled, white, cisgender, gay men (and white women allies), find out how you can ensure the space is more welcoming and affirming for Black, brown, trans, nonbinary, and disabled queer people.
8. Offer leadership training, career coaching, and other professional support designed explicitly for LGBTQ+ professionals. Could you help these employees show up authentically to fulfill their potential in your organization (or risk losing them to a competitor)?
9. Provide allyship training throughout your organization. Make this training a requirement for all leadership positions. (Don’t stop at LGBTQ+ allyship. Remember, allyship must be intersectional.)
10. Set an example by including pronouns in your email signature, Zoom window, and social media profiles. Be a vocal champion of your organization’s advocacy and allyship work. Listen to your employees, and learn from past mistakes.
ABOUT LGBTQ+ PRIDE MONTH:
LGBTQ+ Pride Month, typically in June each year, is dedicated to celebrating and commemorating lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride. Pride Month began after the New York City Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests in 1969, and has since spread inside and outside of the United States to become one of the most prominent and profound series of human rights commemorations for the past five+ decades.
ABOUT AMY C. WANINGER:
Indianapolis-based Inclusion Catalyst, Human Resources Influencer, Corporate and Small Business Consultant/Assessor, and Media & Keynote Coach – among other skills (!) – Amy C. Waninger is a woman devoted to the development and enhancement of business leadership as well as a champion for the workforce of the world. She is the Founder & CEO of Lead at Any Level LLC, where her leadership improves employee engagement and retention for companies that promote from within. Amy is the author of seven books, including Network Beyond Bias: Making Diversity a Competitive Advantage for Your Career, and has been featured in The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, and various other media outlets and platforms. She is a Certified Diversity Professional (CDP), Certified Diversity Executive (CDE), and Gallup Certified Strengths Coach. Amy is also a member of the National Speakers Association and a Prosci Certified Change Practitioner. She’s been named a Top 100 HR Influencer globally, four years in a row, and has served clients and audiences on all seven continents, including Antarctica! Amy’s other credentials include two degrees from Indiana University and a “World’s Best Mom” coffee mug. For more about Waninger, her fascinating, formative organization, its books, courses, and programs, visit https://leadatanylevel.com/. And be sure to follow Amy on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
ABOUT LEAD AT ANY LEVEL LLC:
Recently celebrating its fifth anniversary, Lead at Any Level (LAAL) improves employee engagement and retention for companies that promote from within. The organization provides training, assessments, and advisory services that help companies keep their employees—and keep them engaged—because they believe that leaders can be anywhere and should be everywhere within your organization. To schedule a complimentary consultation with LAAL, please visit https://bit.ly/LAALconsult.
