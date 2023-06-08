Fire ban in PEI has ended

CANADA, June 8 - The fire closure order issued on May 30, 2023 by Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers has been revoked and the fire ban has ended.

Campfires and bonfires are allowed with the permission of property owners and if allowed by local bylaws.

Islanders planning to burn small amounts of domestic brush must consult the safe burning site after 2 p.m. on the day they plan to burn. Burning is only allowed between 2 p.m. and 8 a.m., based on weather conditions.

People are reminded to keep the following fire safety tips in mind throughout the summer:

Select a safe burn site away from buildings and other flammable materials

Continuously monitor to ensure the fire is contained to its defined space

Fully extinguish the fire before leaving the fire site. Check by holding your hand over the site to feel any heat from live embers. Smother with water or sand to fully prevent a spark re-igniting to flame.

There are resources available through Fire Smart Canada about how to protect homes from fire. Changes within 10 meters of a home can make a big difference when it comes to a forest fire.

Remove debris, dry leaves, twigs and branches from around the home because these things are flammable and could ignite from a forest fire

Make the 10 meters around a house a fire-resistant area, free of anything that could easily ignite.

