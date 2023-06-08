Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,565 in the last 365 days.

$310,000 “DAILY TENNESSEE JACKPOT” WINNER IN SPRINGFIELD, $50,000 “POWERBALL” WIN IN SPARTA

SPRINGFIELD/SPARTA – Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners last night, June 7, including two lucky folks who won $310,000 and $50,000 each from two different drawing-style games.

The first player matched all five numbers in the Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawing to win the jackpot of $310,000. The ticket purchase was made at Sudden Service, 2813 Memorial Blvd. in Springfield.

The second winner won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Powerball drawing. That lucky ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter, 202 Sam Walton Drive in Sparta.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

You just read:

$310,000 “DAILY TENNESSEE JACKPOT” WINNER IN SPRINGFIELD, $50,000 “POWERBALL” WIN IN SPARTA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more