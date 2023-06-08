Johan Forssell hosts conference on private sector engagement in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction

SWEDEN, June 8 - Today, Wednesday 8 June, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell is hosting an international conference on recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine. The aim is to promote and facilitate private sector engagement in these efforts, and to prepare for the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21–22 June.

The focus areas will be the investment climate, reform efforts and EU integration, along with the preconditions for resource mobilisation and risk mitigation.

“Sweden and Swedish companies are important actors in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. There is a major need for increased international coordination, not least in light of Ukraine’s EU integration. I’m therefore really looking forward to advancing the issue of private sector engagement, in dialogue with Ukraine, the business sector and other international partners,” says Mr Forssell.

Experts from a large number of countries, not least Ukraine, will take part, alongside representatives of national ministries and public authorities from the EU and the G7, business organisations, companies, EU institutions, international financial institutions and development banks.

The conference has been organised at the Government’s behest by the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies (SCEEUS) and the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics (SITE), in cooperation with the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences and the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise.