FUCHS Takes Part in Record-Breaking EV Road Trip

Rainer Zietlow with FUCHS BluEV in Deadhorse, Alaska Rainer Zietlow with FUCHS BluEV in Key West, Florida.

FUCHS, the largest independent lubrication solutions supplier, took part in the ID.4 Alaska Tour, a driving challenge that pushed the limits of e-mobility.

We are excited to contribute our expertise and FUCHS BluEV products to this journey. This record-breaking drive through cold and hot weather proves that e-mobility can go all the way” — Keith Brewer, President and CEO of FUCHS Lubricants Co.

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS, the world's largest independent lubrication solutions supplier, recently took part in the ID.4 Alaska Tour – an epic driving challenge that is pushing the limits of e-mobility. This tour involved almost 10,000 miles of driving, 40 days on the road, almost 100 charging stops, and 128-degree temperature difference. This tour, led by Rainer Zietlow of CHALLENGE4, set a new world record: driving from the most Northern Point of the US-Highway System to the most Southern Tip of the US with an EV car in spring. FUCHS is a long-standing serial supplier of Volkswagen, a sponsor for CHALLENGE4, and a lubrication technology company dedicated to advancing future mobility.

“We are excited to contribute our expertise and FUCHS BluEV products to this journey. This record-breaking drive through cold and hot weather proves that e-mobility can go all the way,” says Keith Brewer, CEO of FUCHS Lubricants Co. FUCHS BluEV technology provides an integrated umbrella platform that guarantees high-end solutions formulated to meet the unique demands of electric and hybrid vehicles, providing superior protection and performance while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

CHALLENGE4 specializes in planning and executing worldwide automotive projects, including several long-distance world records. Rainer and his team drove a stock VW ID.4 up to the northernmost tip of the US highway network in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, before turning around and driving that same car all the way to the southernmost tip in Key West, Florida.

On his trip, Rainer stopped at FUCHS locations in Kansas City, Kansas and Chicago, Illinois where colleagues got to interact with the duo and hear all about their adventures and the role FUCHS BluEV plays in enabling the future of e-mobility. “It was great meeting with all the FUCHS teams along the way. We had no problems with the new BluEV products especially in extreme cold temperature situations,” commented Rainer. From lubrication and thermal management to various special products like anti-corrosion protection, FUCHS delivers a 360-degree product line tailored to the needs of e-mobility applications.

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

