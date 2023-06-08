Now Hiring! New Opportunity at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Law Enforcement Support Unit (LESU)

TBI Headquarters/Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting National Crime Information Center (NCIC) training and providing assistance to law enforcement agencies with all NCIC-related questions. Teaches NCIC Basic Certification, Terminal Agency Contact (TAC) Orientation, and query certification classes. Presents at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) and prepares presentations for the Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Conference and TIES review classes. Prepares and reviews testing materials for classes. May also provide training for law enforcement agencies across the state.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 46070. This position will remain posted from June 8, 2023 – June 14, 2023, for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.