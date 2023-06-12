Custom Computer Specialists Achieves Cisco Collaboration SaaS Specialization
Custom Computer Specialists has met all the program requirements and criteria to earn the Cisco SaaS Collaboration Specialization
Custom is steadfastly invested in the people, processes, and technology that help clients drive business productivity.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“Custom”), a leading technology solutions provider, announced today that it has met all program requirements and criteria to earn the Cisco SaaS Collaboration Specialization for the second consecutive year. This specialization recognizes Custom as having again fulfilled the training requirements and program prerequisites to sell, deploy and support the best meeting solutions for their customers.
— Jay Whitchurch
"Custom is steadfastly invested in the people, processes, and technology that help clients drive business productivity,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of Custom Computer Specialists. "With technology playing a more foundational role than ever before in the innerworkings of our society, it is important that an organization works with partners that are able to deliver robust, collaboration solutions. It is an honor to receive this distinction from a great partner like Cisco.”
As a Cisco Collaboration SaaS Specialization partner, Custom has demonstrated its ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Cisco solutions through in-depth sales capabilities, technology skills and service offerings. Cisco Collaboration SaaS Specialization partners work with new and existing technologies to align components of these architectures with their customers’ strategic goals, helping transform business processes, boost organizational efficiency and accelerate the time to market.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Custom Computer Specialists (“Custom”) is a leading provider of technology solutions and services to both public- and private-sector clients. Custom provides technology solutions and services for core software, managed services, IT consulting, cyber security, cloud, and network design and implementation. Our simple goal is to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they need to be. Founded in 1979, Custom’s vast knowledge and experience make them a leading and trusted partner of educational institutions (K-12 and Higher Ed), healthcare organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, small- and medium-sized businesses, and corporations across the Northeast.
With main offices in Hauppauge, NY and Lincoln, RI, Custom has hundreds of employees across the Northeast. We strongly believe in Right People, Right Results. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned Custom the numerous awards and distinctions: CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
Cisco, the Cisco logo and Cisco Systems are registered trademarks of Cisco Systems Inc. in the United States and certain other countries.
