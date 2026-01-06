CCS Strengthens Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Indiana-based, eKeeper Systems, Inc.

CCS expands geographic reach and deepens its capabilities in infrastructure, managed services, and technology consulting.

Together, CCS and eKeeper will deliver even greater value to current and future clients while expanding our combined reach and impact across new regions.” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCS

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists) announced a significant step in its strategic growth with the acquisition of eKeeper Systems, Inc. (“eKeeper”), an Indiana-based technology solutions provider. This move marks another major milestone in CCS’s growth story.Headquartered in Yorktown, Indiana (greater Indianapolis), eKeeper is a leading managed services, cloud, network and security solutions firm. The company is widely recognized for its expertise serving state and local government, education, and commercial clients throughout the Midwest.With this acquisition, eKeeper will combine its strengths in IT managed services, infrastructure consulting, network design and management, and cloud and on-premises solutions with CCS. The integration creates a unified team of over 450 technology professionals. Together, they will apply their combined experience, innovation, and broad service offerings to broaden and deepen the support of clients in the Midwest and beyond.Jay Whitchurch, Chief Executive Officer at CCS, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, “Our mission has always been to be a key enabler of our clients’ goals through building and supporting strong, reliable technology environments. eKeeper has long demonstrated that same commitment, making this partnership a natural and powerful fit. Together, we will deliver even greater value to current and future clients while expanding CCS’s reach and impact across new regions.”eKeeper has emerged as one of the Midwest’s fastest-growing technology services providers. Since its founding, the team has built not only a successful business, but a strong, people-focused culture that consistently delivers positive results for both clients and employees. Now part of the broader CCS organization, the eKeeper team remains committed to providing high-quality technology solutions to existing and future clients across the Midwest.eKeeper’s founder and CEO, Dustin Humm, will continue to lead the geographic region that eKeeper serves. Reflecting on the acquisition, Humm shared his enthusiasm: “Joining forces with CCS is an exciting opportunity for our team and our clients. By bringing together our complementary strengths, we’re positioned to drive innovation and elevate the level of service we deliver to those who rely on us.”For more information about this acquisition or for any inquiries, please contact MaryAnn Benzola at mbenzola@customonline.com or 631-761-1465.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With over 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000 list; MSSP Alert Top 250 Global MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; Best Places to Work; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; and certified as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization. Learn more at www.customonline.com

