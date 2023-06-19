Tresorit to Host Live Webinar with Human Rights Activist Ethan Gutmann on Importance of Data Security on June 29th, 2023

Tresorit, leading the Swiss-Hungarian end-to-end encrypted ("e2ee") cloud collaboration specialist Ethan Gutmann, China Analyst and human-Rights Investigator

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tresorit, leading the Swiss-Hungarian end-to-end encrypted ("e2ee") cloud collaboration specialist and a subsidiary of Swiss Post will host a live webinar featuring Ethan Gutmann, the renowned human rights advocate, and a Nobel prize nominee, who will be discussing the role of encryption technology in protecting human rights. The webinar will be live on Jun 29, 2023, 06:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.

“Typically, the words “end-to-end encrypted enterprise software solution” don’t conjure images of life and death situations. The words “data privacy” and “cybersecurity” invoke stock photo images of malicious actors stealing personally identifiable information to sell on the infamous dark web,” said Ethan Gutmann. “Data protection takes on a whole new meaning when investigating human rights atrocities being perpetrated on certain populations around the world. Secure data protection can help in many cases to spread awareness of them with accurate information, and when possible can even save lives” he added.

Ethan Gutmann is a highly regarded researcher, author, and human rights advocate renowned for his dedicated work in documenting and investigating the persecution of individuals, with a particular focus on China. He has made significant contributions by uncovering and shedding light on forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience, revealing the widespread human rights violations associated with these practices. Through his advocacy and extensive research, Gutmann has played a vital role in raising awareness about these issues and promoting justice.

Ethan Gutmann is a long term user of Tresorit’s products and uses its storage and encryption solutions for keeping confidential research material safe. In this webinar with Tresorit he will share his insights into his latest works and talks about the role technology can play for data privacy in human rights activism and will be looking at the role of technology in protecting valuable information such as research data, interviews with victims & whistleblower files.

For more information and registration, please visit https://tresorit.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DrUU55c6TMe_ggf8yuu5Wg#/registration

About Tresorit

Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted productivity solution for ultra-secure collaboration including.

managing, storing, syncing, and transferring files. More than 10,000 businesses use Tresorit to

protect their confidential data and securely share information. Since July 2021, Tresorit’s majority

shareholder is Swiss Post. Learn more at www.tresorit.com

or contact Sonia Awan – PR for Tresorit at soniaawanpr@gmail.com