Company Fined $56,000 For Violating Occupational Health And Safety Regulations

CANADA, June 8 - Released on June 8, 2023

Rebel Drilling Ltd. pleaded guilty to two violations of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Weyburn Provincial Court on May 31, 2023.

The company was fined $20,000 and a surcharge of $8,000 for contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). They also pleaded guilty and were fined $20,000 with a $8,000 surcharge for contravening subsection 154(2) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure only trained operators are required or permitted to operate powered mobile equipment, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). Together the fines for the two violations totalled $56,000. 

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 20, 2021, in Weyburn, where a worker was seriously injured while attempting to back a tracked geotechnical drilling rig through a shop door. 

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, in partnership with the Workers' Compensation Board, supports and promotes Mission: Zero - zero workplace injuries, zero fatalities and zero suffering.

