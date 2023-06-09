Enjoy Vanlife Nintendo Switch Video Games with INNOCN 13A1F OLED Portable Travel Monitor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a renowned leader in the technology industry, known for its portable and large monitors. INNOCN’s monitors excel in enhancing gaming experiences, optimizing remote work productivity, and facilitating leisure activities such as video calls with friends and family.
The 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor is one of the most sought out monitors from INNOCN. This monitor is ideal for both passionate gamers and traveling entrepreneurs who require a second monitor to enhance productivity while on the move. Currently, Amazon customers in the US can purchase the 13A1F monitor for $249.99, while customers in the EU (DE, FR, IT, ES) can avail it for €298.
The INNOCN 13A1F Portable Travel Monitor complements the Nintendo Switch, a popular gaming console known for its innovative design and dual functionality as both a handheld device and a home game console. The Nintendo Switch, priced at $299, features a 6-inch tablet screen, detachable wireless Joy-Con controllers, and 32GB of internal storage, expandable with MicroSD card support of up to 2TB. Connect the Nintendo Switch to the 13A1F via HDMI for an enhanced gaming experience on a second monitor, perfect for on-the-go gaming or multiplayer sessions.
Aside from gaming, the 13A1F is a versatile monitor suitable for individual consumers, students, and business professionals. It boasts a 1920 x 1080p resolution and utilizes OLED backlighting to deliver clear and crisp images. Additionally, the monitor features high-quality stereo speakers, making it perfect for listening to online meetings and streaming music.
The 13A1F monitor offers USB-C and mini HDMI connectivity for pairing with devices like digital cameras, tablets, and gaming consoles. Its impressive color accuracy, with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a 100000:1 contrast ratio, delivers vibrant visuals. Whether boosting productivity or enjoying multimedia content, the INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor is a compelling choice for all consumers.
Product Links:
US Link1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2RF5K2
US Link2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6VYKP31
DE Link: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
FR Link: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
IT : https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V2D1BGK
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V2D1BGK
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09V2D1BGK
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
