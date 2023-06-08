HPA Talent Agency Launches Initiative to Benefit Underprivileged Kids Who Can't Afford to Play Travel Soccer

World Champion Freestyler Caitlyn Schrepfer HPA Talent Agency

HPA Talent Agency Launches Soccerfreestyle.org to maximize it's popular soccer freestyle marketing and representation division

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HPA Talent Agency, a leading talent management and sports marketing firm, is proud to announce the launch of Soccerfreestyle.org, an exciting initiative dedicated to providing opportunities for underprivileged children who have a passion for soccer but lack the means to participate in expensive travel soccer programs.

Soccerfreestyle.org aims to break down barriers and promote inclusivity in the world of youth soccer by donating a portion of all it’s freestyle soccer activations to talented young athletes and their families who face financial limitations. This innovative initiative will team it’s full roster of soccer freestylers along with its many corporate partners by empowering underprivileged children and nurturing their love for the sport.

"We believe that every child should have the chance to pursue their dreams in soccer, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Paris D’Jon, CEO of HPA Talent Agency. "Soccerfreestyle.org represents our commitment to social responsibility and our belief in the transformative power of sports. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire and support underprivileged kids, providing them with opportunities they may have never had access to before."

Soccerfreestyle.org will collaborate with local schools, community centers, and youth organizations to identify talented young individuals who demonstrate exceptional soccer skills but lack the resources to pursue formal training and participate in expensive travel soccer programs.

In order to support the endeavors of Soccerfreestyle.org, HPA Talent Agency will collaborate with sponsors, donors, and partners who share the vision of empowering underprivileged youth through soccer. The objective is to raise funds to cover team registration fees, training expenses, equipment, travel costs, and other essential resources, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the dreams of these talented young athletes.

"Through the launch of Soccerfreestyle.org, we aspire to bring about positive change in the lives of young soccer players facing economic barriers as the majority of our freestyle soccer players come from a youth soccer background," adds D’Jon "We invite brands, agencies, organizations, and corporations to join us on this impactful journey and help make a difference in the lives of these children."

For more information about Soccerfreestyle.org and how to support this initiative, please visit www.soccerfreestyle.org.

About HPA Talent Agency HPA Talent Agency is a renowned talent management and sports marketing firm, representing a diverse portfolio of athletes, entertainers, and influencers. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a passion for nurturing talent, HPA Talent Agency has played a pivotal role in shaping successful careers and creating innovative marketing campaigns that captivate audiences worldwide.

