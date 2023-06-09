More Fun to Vanlife Travel with INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has established itself as a leader in the monitor technology industry, consistently producing portable monitors that outshine other top competitive brands in the market. INNOCN monitors are highly regarded for their versatility, making them excellent choices for travel, enhancing gaming experiences, and serving as second monitors for popular devices.
The INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor, a recent addition to their impressive lineup, is specially designed as top-notch gear for travel, excelling in every scenario. Fans of INNOCN have enthusiastically declared the 13A1F as the ultimate travel companion, perfect for both work and leisure purposes.
Equipped with USB-C and mini HDMI connectivity, this portable monitor seamlessly connects to a range of devices while on the go, including laptops, desktop PCs, digital cameras, gaming handhelds, and more. The monitor's ability to be powered by a battery pack means that people can use it anywhere without worrying about finding a power source, providing users with uninterrupted usage throughout each session.
For customers in the USA who are interested in acquiring the 13A1F monitor, it is available for purchase on Amazon at the regular price of $249.99. Customers in the EU also have the opportunity to obtain this monitor at an affordable price.
The 13A1F monitor goes beyond being travel-friendly and excels in other areas like photo and video editing, Skype calls, and portable gaming, thanks to its lightweight and slim design. The monitor's true-to-life picture quality is a result of its impressive specifications, including a 1920 x 1080p resolution, a contrast ratio of 100000:1, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, low latency, and a brightness of 400nits. In conclusion, the INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor provides unmatched quality at an irresistible price.
Product links:
US Link1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2RF5K2
US Link2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6VYKP31
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V2D1BGK
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V2D1BGK
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09V2D1BGK
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
Pearl Li
