El Niño Increases Likelihood of Toxic Algal Blooms in 2023

Shifting weather patterns raise concerns about risks posed by harmful algae

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NOAA confirms the beginning of El Niño, a climate phenomenon that produces above-average sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, shifting global weather patterns. Forecasters expect El Niño to persist through summer and into fall, which coincides with peak toxic algae season in many parts of the U.S.

“El Niño’s warmer temperatures can fuel the spread of harmful algae,” said Eyal Harel, CEO, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen). “We are encouraging families to heed advisories and stay away from water bodies where outbreaks are occurring.”

El Niño occurs when the waters of the Pacific Ocean warm up and trade winds weaken, bringing hotter, drier weather to the Pacific Northwest and northern Great Plains, and cooler, rainier weather to the southern U.S. It can result in a more active Pacific typhoon season and a milder hurricane season in the Atlantic.

“We anticipate more severe weather and extreme heat events during El Niño,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, thrive in warmer weather and can multiply rapidly when excess nutrients and pollutants are present. These eruptions produce dangerous toxins that can sicken people and pets and contaminate seafood and drinking water supplies.”

It is important to check local health advisories and to know the warning signs that harmful algae may be present in lakes, reservoirs, and other waterways.

To protect your family and pets from harmful algal blooms this summer:

• Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

• Stay out if the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface.

• Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

• Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

• Keep pets out of the water.

• Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

• Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

• Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

• When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

• Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

• Waterbody has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

• Smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.