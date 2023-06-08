VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Shooting incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2003291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12:27 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Private residence on Alburgh Springs Road, Alburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Shooting into home

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Brian Albu

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting into an occupied home in Alburgh that occurred early Thursday morning, June 8, 2023. No one was injured. The shooting occurred at about 12:27 a.m. at a home on Alburgh Springs Road owned by 42-year-old Brian Albu. Multiple shots were fired into the residence. Albu and another person were home at the time. They also reported an attempted forced entry into the home had occurred just prior to the shooting.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information that might assist investigators is asked to call Detective Sgt. Angela Baker at the VSP St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -