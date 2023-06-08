Local bank makes a big impact
Pictured from left to right The Union Bank Co. team members Ann-Marie Weasel, Noah Davis, Diane Ragless, Karis and Dara Moore, and David Cornwell.
The Union Bank Co. donates time and money to Ohio communities
Working for a company that really cares about the community, that encourages employees to volunteer and give back, is an amazing thing! Not to mention the team building and fun working together!”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each month, The Union Bank Company expands its community outreach efforts by giving back to local Ohio nonprofits. Employees of The Union Bank Co. take time from their day to volunteer or donate to the ever-expanding list of organizations with which they work. During the month of May, The Union Bank Co. chose four nonprofits that are spread throughout the state. These nonprofits were Habitat for Humanity of Findlay and Morrow Counties, People In Need of Delaware County and Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Madison County.
— Diane Ragless, Union Banks Findlay Branch Manager
The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Findlay and Morrow Counties is to provide a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The bank’s Ohio Grove team volunteered this month at a build site in Findlay where they worked together to help construct homes for those in need. They assisted in the construction, maintenance and preparation of a home being built in Findlay.
“What a fun-filled morning experiencing the hands-on opportunity to make a difference in a family’s life through the Habitat for Humanity build,” said Diane Ragless, Union Banks Findlay Branch Manager. “Working for a company that really cares about the community, that encourages employees to volunteer and give back, is an amazing thing! Not to mention the team building and fun working together as a team!” Ragless added.
People In Need of Delaware County (PIN) is another nonprofit The Union Bank Co. assisted last month. PIN provides community support for Delaware County via its food insecurity programs, emergency services and School Shoes Program. This month, the bank focused its efforts on PIN’s School Shoes Program, which works to provide children ages 4-18 in the Delaware County school system access to new shoes for the school year.
“This is a crucial program for these families; with the cost of living on the rise, things that are essential are becoming luxury items,” said Kathy Hoff, PIN's executive director. “If these kids can start the school year with a new pair of shoes, they can walk into that classroom with confidence. It’s the smallest things that can prepare a student for success.”
The Union Bank Company donated $500 to PIN this past May. This donation will help over 12 students receive $40 vouchers for new shoes in the fall. Additionally, at the company’s annual “Party in the Parking Lot” event at their Delaware branch, the bank staff and local families collected food and cash donations for PIN’s food pantry programs.
Additionally, The Union Bank Co. provided a monetary donation to Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Madison County this past month. The pantry is completely operated by local volunteers who help provide the community with emergency food provisions. Good Samaritan fosters the spirit of giving back to one another and helps ensure people in need obtain access to a hot meal during the week.
To donate and learn more about these organizations visit:
https://habitatfindlay.org/
https://www.buckeyeridgehabitat.org/
https://www.delawarepeopleinneed.org/make-a-donation
https://goodsamfp.com/donate
***
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.
###
Alexa Hess
BPR International
+1 740-624-2983
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube