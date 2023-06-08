Introducing WinFindr: A fast, lightweight, yet a powerful data-searching tool for Windows

Fighting to survive the tech winter, Macecraft released a new data-searching tool. This tool will complement an upcoming, game changing software uninstaller.

PORI, FINLAND, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic, tech industry slow down, and maturing user base have caused an existential crisis for the 20 years old Macecraft Software. However, rather than succumbing to it, the team has chosen to fight and turn things around. After releasing the biggest major update to jv16 PowerTools, version 8, they moved forward and today launched a new and free data-searching tool, WinFindr, in a quest for attracting new users. Soon, WinFindr will also serve as a complementary part to an upcoming software uninstaller tool which will be a game changer in its niche.

Jouni Flemming, Macecraft Software’s founder and lead developer, briefly summarized the challenges that he and the team faces, “I have had to let three of my employees go recently and in a small company, that is a lot of people. They are real people with families and I could no longer afford them. Even with fewer employees, we lost money every month”. But, the challenges didn’t make him falter; rather, they ignited something in him to work even harder to deliver and show value to the existing and potential new users.

Enter WinFindr, a new, easy-to-use, yet powerful free data-searching tool for Windows. Its key features are:

- Search for files, folders, registry keys and registry entries, all at the same time.

- Supports searching with normal search words, wildcards and regular expressions.

- Supports searching with multiple search terms at the same time.

- Also supports negative search terms, which allows you to skip any data.

- Save the found results in TXT, CSV or HTML file format.

- Supports Windows Dark Mode.

- Has a portable version and a Windows Command Prompt version.

- WinFindr is freeware, lightweight and easy to use. No bells and whistles, no nonsense.

With just 2 MB file size, WinFindr is also one of the most lightweight data searching tools available for Windows. WinFindr is also the only app that supports searching file data and registry data at the same time, and one of the few that supports searching with multiple search terms.

Jouni added, “We’ll also launch a new free standalone, software uninstaller tool very soon. The team and I are currently perfecting it, but once it’s ready, it’ll be a game-changer in the app uninstaller niche. WinFindr will then be used to show this program’s uninstallation accuracy and compare it to other programs”.

WinFindr is available in two versions: portable and setup version. Version 1.0 of WinFindr can be downloaded for free from https://winfindr.com/. All of WinFindr’s features and functionalities will also be added to jv16 PowerTools’ Finder tool in the near future.

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com