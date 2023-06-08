FESCO Energy Awarded a $11.9 Million Design-Build Solar PV Federal Energy Systems Project
The FESCO Energy team is proud for the opportunity to continue to deliver Carbon Free Electricity for the Agency and the US Federal Government in support of The Federal Sustainability Plan”FREDERICK, MD, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FESCO Energy (FESCO) a leading integrator of cleantech solutions for sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy has been awarded a $11.9 million Design-Build Solar PV Energy System project as part of a campus wide Utility Energy Services Contract (UESC) to provide engineering, design, and construction services for a prominent US Federal Research Agency.
— Aaron Smtih, VP Business Development
The project will deliver 2.35MW DC of behind the meter solar generation comprised of three Solar PV Parking Garage solutions producing 3,288,700 kWh of carbon free electricity (CFE) annually powering the installation’s mission critical research activities, while supporting the Agency’s efforts to meet Federal renewable and sustainability goals. The 3rd party financed solution significantly reduces the campus’ GHG emission through leverages cost savings generated by the Solar PV assets to pay for the project’s capital costs.
“The FESCO Energy team is proud for the opportunity to continue to deliver Carbon Free Electricity for the Agency and the US Federal Government in support of The Federal Sustainability Plan. The project represents the Agency’s and our organization’s commitment and vision for a more sustainable future, while doing so through leveraging 3rd party financing to facilitate a comprehensive onsite renewable generation solution” said Aaron Smith, Vice President of Business Development FESCO Energy.
The project scope includes turnkey design and construction of the solar arrays as well as supporting electrical infrastructure upgrades, integration into the facility’s existing network architecture, utility interconnection, parking garage lighting, and long-term remote monitoring and maintenance of the solar PV energy system.
About FESCO Energy
FESCO Energy develops and delivers turnkey sustainable infrastructure projects to integrate cleantech solutions and carbon reducing energy generation assets for our customers. Our comprehensive offerings include renewable energy solutions, energy and water efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and energy and thermal storage. FESCO Energy provides a wide range of budget neutral solutions including Energy as a Service (EaaS) contracts, power purchase agreements (PPAs), Utility Energy Services Contracts (UESCs) and Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs). FESCO Energy is total small business which provides energy services for federal and state agencies, commercial and industrial customers, and regulated Utility’s under their Public Utility Areawide Contract(s) in over 30 States.
