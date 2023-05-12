MERITUS MEDICAL CENTER AND FESCO ENERGY ANNOUNCE COMPREHENSIVE MICROGRID ENERGY RESILIENCY PROJECT
Fesco Energy renewable power microgrid and efficiency upgrades provide Meritus over $300,000 in annual savings and qualify for more than $8 million in rebates
The Meritus Medical Center represents an incredible opportunity for a non-profit hospital to enact critical operational upgrades that improve their energy resiliency and reduce GHG emissions”FREDERICK, MD, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FESCO Energy LLC (FESCO) a leading integrator of cleantech solutions for sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy has been awarded the first phase of a comprehensive, multi-phase Microgrid resiliency project by Meritus Medical Center (Meritus). The multi-phased project will provide power generation from on-site renewable sources and combined heat and power generation (CHP), EV charging, and absorption chilling, all controlled through an intelligent microgrid controls platform.
— John Dukes
The complete project includes a combination of rooftop and ground mount solar, a redundant CHP plant and ten electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Later stages of the project will also include energy and water efficiency upgrades to the hospital’s 1+MM Sq Ft campus to further improve Meritus Health’s operability and emissions profile. The complete project supports Meritus Health’s transition to a higher level of resiliency while delivering:
1) Significant cost savings – the fully deployed solar arrays alone will reduce utility expenses by $300,000 annually1.
2) Significant cost offsets - the combined phases of the project are expected to produce no less than $8,400,000 of rebates, incentives, and grants.
3) Enhanced energy independence with reliable sources of clean energy that are not subject to the volatility of energy markets or disruptions in the power grid, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for critical operations such as patient care, diagnostic testing, and emergency services.
4) Reduced carbon footprint with all phases of the renewable power generation reducing approximately 2,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emission.
“This project is a direct reflection of our mission to ‘Improve the Health of our Community’”, said Meritus Health’s Chief Strategy Officer, Dave Lehr. “As a result of these environmentally responsible upgrades, our hospital campus will have an enhanced, uninterrupted power supply, which is essential for patient care; reduce our emissions, and provide a cost savings, which in turn allows our non-profit, community hospital the opportunity to invest in even more ways to care for our community. We are proud of this partnership which is positioning Meritus to lead the way towards investing in more sustainable energy solutions in our community.”
“Hospitals are classified as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and are included in the National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP). This project for Meritus Medical Center represents an incredible opportunity for a non-profit hospital to enact critical operational upgrades that improve their energy resiliency, reduce their GHG emissions, while securing over $11 million of cost offsets. This improvement in the resiliency of energy supply insulates their customers from service interruptions and enhances the operability for the citizens of Maryland to maintain access to state-of-the-art health care service while reducing their direct impact on the environment”, said John Dukes, President of FESCO Energy.
About FESCO Energy
FESCO Energy develops and delivers turnkey sustainable infrastructure projects to integrate cleantech solutions and carbon reducing energy generation assets for our customers. Our comprehensive offerings include renewable energy solutions, energy and water efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and energy and thermal storage. FESCO Energy provides a wide range of budget neutral solutions including Energy as a Service (EaaS) contracts, power purchase agreements (PPAs), Utility Energy Services Contracts (UESCs) and Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs). FESCO Energy is total small business which provides energy services for federal and state agencies, commercial and industrial customers and regulated Utility’s under their Public Utility Areawide Contract(s) in over 30 States.
If you are a healthcare entity or are interested in learning more about FESCO Energy and are interested in developing a similar project, please visit www.fescoenergy.com or email info@fescoenergy.com.
About Meritus Health
Meritus Health, Western Maryland’s largest health care provider, is located at the crossroads of Western Maryland, Southern Pennsylvania and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. With over 3,000 employees, 500 medical staff members and 250 volunteers, Meritus Health serves over 200,000 residents of the tristate region. Meritus Medical Center has 327 beds and Meritus Medical Group has over 200 providers. More information can be found at www.MeritusHealth.com.
####
Public Relations
FESCO Energy
+1 888-804-9274
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn