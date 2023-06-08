Cloud Conventions Releases Microsoft Teams Integration for its Virtual and Hybrid Event Management Platform
Venue is a self-managed, year-round Virtual Destination to host unlimited virtual and hybrid events, create online communities, engage customers, and remote workers, and produce live and on-demand training, certifications, and education.
The Venue platform from Cloud Conventions now offers Microsoft Teams video conferencing integration for virtual sessions, keynotes, or workshops.
Integrating Microsoft Teams lets users to take advantage of licenses they own and services they use every day. Teams is the market leader for corporate meetings with millions of users worldwide.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venue from Cloud Conventions is the first major virtual/hybrid event platform to integrate with Microsoft Teams to deliver live sessions or keynotes using Teams Meetings or Events video conferencing. Venue is a self-managed, year-round Virtual Destination to host unlimited virtual and hybrid events, create online communities, engage customers, and remote workers, and produce live and on-demand training, certifications, and education.
“Integration with Microsoft Teams allows users to take advantage of licenses they already own and the service they use every day,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Convey Services, parent company of Cloud Conventions. “Teams integration was one our highest priorities since they are the market leader for corporate meetings with millions of users worldwide. Adding Teams to the Venue platform creates a universal solution to build online communities, engage customers and employees, offer training or market to prospects.”
Individuals register to attend the session powered by Microsoft Teams, add it to their calendar and receive automated email reminders. Venue ensures that only logged in attendees or site members can access a Teams session from the Venue platform and cannot share credentials with others. Venue offers the option of selecting Teams, Zoom or BlueJeans by Verizon to provide integrated video meeting, webinar and broadcast solutions for live sessions, webinars, streaming programs, or workshops.
“Session management is one of Venue’s most important features,” added Bradfield. “Automating registration ensures that attendees schedule sessions on their calendars and are reminded to attend with secure and easy access in Venue. Using existing Teams licenses not only helps the moderator run sessions more efficiently, but it also reduces overall platform cost.”
Benefits of Cloud Conventions Venue
• Ease of Use: No programming or production expertise is required to brand, customize, or manage the platform.
• Templates: Pre-configured templates reduce setup time for single or multi-day hybrid events, online and continuing education (CE) programs, or year-round engagement.
• Unlimited Events: Monthly and annual plans allow subscribers to host as many events as needed inside the platform without paying per-event fees.
• Content Hosting: Sophisticated content hosting creates interactive online resource centers.
• Improved ROI: Sponsors elevate their brand and showcase capabilities and products inside feature-rich virtual booths with expanded promotional opportunities.
• Video Options: Use Teams, Zoom or BlueJeans by Verizon for interactive or broadcast sessions with automated setup, simplified attendance, and tracking.
• Registration: Use built-in registration or integrations with Cvent, Experient, MCI or RegFox services for both free or paid attendance.
• Engagement: Smart meetings, discussion forums, searchable directories, chat messaging, and gamification enhance engagement.
• Video-on-Demand (VOD): Sophisticated capabilities provide access to prerecorded content and sessions with tracking of participant views.
• Outreach: Automated message library delivers site and custom emails, reminders, and newsletters.
• Announcements: Site wide announcements inform participants, while one-on-one or group messaging drives conversations.
• Advanced Analytics: Every action on the platform is tracked with detailed reporting. Full compliance with GDPR, CCPA and ADA.
Venue can be purchased as a monthly or annual subscription with professional services available to support event strategy, provide platform customization or moderate broadcast sessions. A free 14-day of trial Venue is available to explore features and Microsoft Teams capabilities.
Microsoft teams reached 300 million users in 2023 and Teams video calls have increased by 1000 percent since the Pandemic. Over 1 million companies are using Microsoft Teams with 91 out of Fortune 100 companies.
Learn more about Venue at: https://venuedemo.com Explore all of the Cloud Conventions solutions at https://cloudconventions.com to sign up for a free 14-day trial.
About Cloud Conventions
Cloud Conventions, a Convey Services SaaS solution, is an enterprise virtual/hybrid event management platform that redefines the exhibitor and attendee experience to allow companies to provide easy access to in-depth product information, showcase brands with graphics and videos, create calls to action and generate sales leads. Venue from Cloud Conventions is a self-managed platform to deliver virtual or hybrid events, create online communities, engage remote workers, offer training and keep audiences connected.
Built for the enterprise or SMB market, Cloud Conventions platforms are used worldwide for large managed events as well as smaller self-directed meetings, conferences, and corporate kickoffs. Platforms offer feature-rich virtual booths, deliver live and on-demand sessions, automate session sign up and reminders, manage registering and attendee onboarding, provide email outreach, while at the same time producing detailed analytics on attendee, session, and exhibitor activity. Cloud Conventions supports multiple languages and currencies, internal, external, and single sign-on registration, and supports multiple conferencing carriers and platforms.
Explore the Cloud Conventions solutions by visiting https://cloudconventions.com or contacting info@cloudconventions.com or call 888-975-1382.
Cloud Conventions Venue™ and Virtual Destination(service mark) are property of Convey Services LLC.
