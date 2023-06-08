InnerAction Media Wins Two National Telly Awards for Exceptional Video Production
IAM has been recognized for their video production by winning prestigious national Telly Awards, the premier national award and honors excellence in video.
These awards are a testament to their hard work and the incredible results they have helped our clients achieve.”MORGANTOWN, WV, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InnerAction Media Wins Two National Telly Awards for Exceptional Video Production
— IAM President Jim Matuga
InnerAction Media (IAM), a marketing and media agency, has been recognized for their exceptional video production by winning two prestigious national Telly Awards.
The 44th Annual Telly Awards is the premier national award and honors excellence in video and television across all screens.
InnerAction Media's winning entries were for their exceptional work in creating videos for Burlington United Methodist Family Services https://bumfs.org and Downstream Strategies https://downstreamstrategies.com .
IAM helps small businesses and non-profit organizations simplify and clarify their marketing messages that better connect with their most likely customers. One way they do this is through professional video production. IAM has been recognized multiple times by the Annual Telly Awards since their agency beginning in 2011.
"Our team at InnerAction Media is thrilled to have won not one, but two Telly Awards," said company president Jim Matuga. "Our video production team is dedicated to telling our valued clients' stories in the most compelling and effective way possible. These awards are a testament to their hard work and the incredible results they have helped our clients achieve."
The Telly Awards recognize InnerAction Media's unique approach, which includes the use of master story producers, the latest video production equipment, their proprietary generative AI SaaS application StoryMaker (https://storymakerapp.us ) and decades of experience.
“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as InnerAction Media truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Recognizing companies like West Virginia’s IAM is a celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out.”
InnerAction Media's award-winning video production services are just one of the many ways they help their clients grow their organizations. With a full suite of marketing and advertising media services, InnerAction Media is dedicated to delivering clear, simple brand stories and marketing strategies that work.
Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates.
For more information on InnerAction Media and their award-winning video production services, visit their website at www.inneractionmedia.com and to see the actual award winning entries:
Downstream Strategies "Image Film" - https://vimeo.com/705889407?share=copy
Burlington United Methodist Family Services "The Bennett Family" - https://vimeo.com/663394647?share=copy
Burlington United Methodist Family Services "The Bennett Family"