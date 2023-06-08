Eric Smith Offers to Make Business Owners Quasi-Famous
Eric Smith -- a publicist and technical generalist based in Florida -- is offering to make business owners with a real story quasi-famousLAKELAND, FL, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Smith -- a publicist and technical generalist based in Florida -- is offering to help a select number of small businesses get publicized and ultimately offered interviews and tremendous amounts of traffic to their websites at a loss. According to the entrepreneur, "I have a next-level way to get businesses that do REAL things...as in not selling car insurance or brokering other people's services exclusively, to become somewhat famous and actually garner high quality clients that come to them".
Eric Smith is speaking to prospects over the coming month to find 10 that would be interested in receiving $25,000 worth of promotion for about $1100 per month with no increase in future. Those interested in finding out more are urged to visit YourLifeSolution.com or call Eric Smith at 813.693.5858.
The service being offered involves developing, deploying, and promoting "four narratives" on behalf of said companies to make them highly visible and interesting to the World. The outline of the service can be seen here https://buy.stripe.com/eVa8yNaXRcTK82AfYY
