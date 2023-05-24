Experienced Technical Generalist Eric Smith Announces Direct Client Work
Eric Smith, a technical generalist with nearly 20 years of experience, today announced that he will be taking on clients directlyLAKELAND, FL, US, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Smith, a technical generalist with nearly 20 years of experience, today announced that he will be taking on clients directly for the purposes of AI-process implementation. Smith will also be hiring and managing virtual assistants to support his work, and will offer general off-site tech work for usually less than hiring a minimum wage in-house employee.
“Technological ephemeralization is making it possible to do so much more with so much less,” said Smith. “The cost of hardware and software has plummeted, and the cloud has made it possible to access computing power and storage on demand. This means that I can offer my services at a fraction of the cost of traditional agencies.”
Smith has a proven track record of success in implementing AI-powered solutions. He has worked with a wide range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, and has helped them to improve their efficiency, productivity, and profitability.
“I am excited to be able to offer my services directly to clients,” said Eric Smith. “I believe that I can provide them with the same level of service, if not better, than traditional agencies, at a fraction of the cost.”
Smith’s services include:
AI-process implementation
Virtual assistant management
General off-site tech work
A lot more that is all tech-related
To learn more about Eric Smith’s services, please visit his website at YourLifeSolution.com or call 813.693.5858.
Eric Smith
YourLifeSolution.com
+1 813-693-5858
