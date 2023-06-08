Project N95 Offers Advice on Staying Safe in Poor Air Quality -- Canadian Wildfire Smoke Poses Hazard to Americans
National non-profit Project N95 reminds Americans to protect themselves from the unhealthy haze caused by wildfires in Canada.
Wildfire smoke represents a more significant threat than many people realize. Now is the time for us to use many of the lessons learned in the COVID-19 pandemic to keep ourselves and our families safe”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95, a national non-profit working to protect people and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, reminds Americans to protect themselves from the unhealthy haze caused by wildfires in Canada.
— Anne Miller, Executive Director Project N95
“Wildfire smoke represents a more significant threat than many people realize. Now is the time for us to use many of the lessons learned in the COVID-19 pandemic to keep ourselves and our families safe,” said Project N95 Executive Director Anne Miller.
Smoke is producing particulate matter that poses a danger to all who breathe it. Project N95 especially recommends that anyone with heart or lung conditions, the elderly and children be extra vigilant.
Here are five things you can do right now to protect yourself during this time of poor air quality:
1. Filter Your Air indoors - Use a commercial air purifier or build your own. Here’s how to build a low cost SAFE Box with a box fan, an air filter and Velcro: https://www.projectn95.org/build-your-own-air-purifier/.
2. Monitor Air Levels - Get an IAQ monitor to check the air quality readings in your home or use Airnow.gov to check hourly readings in your local zip code.
3. Stay Safe - Limit your time outdoors. Buy and wear high filtration masks, such as an N95 or KN95, when you are outside https://www.projectn95.org/collections/masks/.
4. Ventilation - Keep doors and windows closed to help keep the smoke outside. Be careful with indoor ventilation by limiting the use of bathroom exhaust fans and kitchen range hoods. If your air conditioning system has a fresh air intake vent, close it so the system will recirculate air instead of bringing it in from outside. https://www.projectn95.org/donate-to-clean-air-for-all/.
5. Do not add to indoor air pollution. According to the California Air Resources Board, people should avoid activities that increase indoor pollution, such as burning candles, using gas stoves and vacuuming. https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/protecting-yourself-wildfire-smoke.
Because wildfires are unpredictable, Project N95 recommends that everyone be prepared by keeping a stock of masks on hand.
About Project N95
Project N95 is a national nonprofit organization working to protect people and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Through our online marketplace, we provide equitable access to affordable, authentic N95 respirators, KN95 and KF94 masks, kids masks, COVID-19 tests, and other products. Through our advocacy, education, and distribution of vetted goods and services, we strive to keep everyone safe and informed. Working with partners, donors, and customers, our team has provided at no cost, more than 4.3 million items like N95 respirators, surgical masks and gloves to communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic and related risk factors. For more information please visit projectn95.org and follow us on social media.
