Sandos Hotels & Resorts Implements Stay App and Online Check-In to Speed Up Wait Times and Evolve the Guest Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandos Hotels & Resorts continues to improve and evolve the guest experience with the newly introduced Sandos Stay App for its Sandos Playacar and Sandos Caracol Eco Resort properties and online registration for Sandos Playacar, Sandos Caracol Eco Resort and Sandos Cancun properties in the Mexico Caribbean. Through various features, guests staying at the all-inclusive resorts will have easier access to the hotel offers and expedite the hotel check-in process, all from a mobile phone or other device.
Sandos Hotels & Resorts is a young brand that has become a hotel industry leader, striving to offer memorable stays to every one of its guests. Today, the company has a total of nine all-inclusive properties set among the best beach destinations in Spain and Mexico with hotels for families and adults alike in search of an unbeatable vacation getaway.
The Sandos Stay App will allow guests to be more aware of what's going on within the resort,
including restaurant times of operation, available tours, and the All Nature Experience activities
Program. Guests will also be able to book spa treatments, contact the concierge, and order room service, among other things simply by scanning the QR code conveniently situated on site. Some exciting activities to note include: visiting Mayan ruins and evening fire shows under the stars; exploring eco tours; snorkeling through a mangrove forest; getting up close and personal with exotic birds, monkeys and coatis in the zoo and planting a native tree with your name at the resort.
Online registration will be available up to seven days before arrival via an email link and can be completed from any smart device. Upon arrival, guests simply need to retrieve their bracelet and room key. Online check-in fortifies Sandos's commitment to its guests so that they can fully enjoy the unique experiences they have to discover at each resort.
The chain announced that they will be introducing the Sandos StayApp to Sandos Cancun and Sandos Finisterra properties soon and developing the online registration program for Sandos Finisterra, located in Los Cabos. For more information, please visit www.sandos.com.
+++
About Sandos Hotels & Resorts:
Sandos Hotels & Resorts is a young brand that has become a hotel industry leader, striving to offer memorable stays to every one of its guests. Today, the company has a total of nine all-inclusive properties set among the best beach destinations in Spain and Mexico with hotels for families and adults alike in search of an unbeatable vacation getaway.
Melissa Galandak
Sandos Hotels & Resorts is a young brand that has become a hotel industry leader, striving to offer memorable stays to every one of its guests. Today, the company has a total of nine all-inclusive properties set among the best beach destinations in Spain and Mexico with hotels for families and adults alike in search of an unbeatable vacation getaway.
The Sandos Stay App will allow guests to be more aware of what's going on within the resort,
including restaurant times of operation, available tours, and the All Nature Experience activities
Program. Guests will also be able to book spa treatments, contact the concierge, and order room service, among other things simply by scanning the QR code conveniently situated on site. Some exciting activities to note include: visiting Mayan ruins and evening fire shows under the stars; exploring eco tours; snorkeling through a mangrove forest; getting up close and personal with exotic birds, monkeys and coatis in the zoo and planting a native tree with your name at the resort.
Online registration will be available up to seven days before arrival via an email link and can be completed from any smart device. Upon arrival, guests simply need to retrieve their bracelet and room key. Online check-in fortifies Sandos's commitment to its guests so that they can fully enjoy the unique experiences they have to discover at each resort.
The chain announced that they will be introducing the Sandos StayApp to Sandos Cancun and Sandos Finisterra properties soon and developing the online registration program for Sandos Finisterra, located in Los Cabos. For more information, please visit www.sandos.com.
+++
About Sandos Hotels & Resorts:
Sandos Hotels & Resorts is a young brand that has become a hotel industry leader, striving to offer memorable stays to every one of its guests. Today, the company has a total of nine all-inclusive properties set among the best beach destinations in Spain and Mexico with hotels for families and adults alike in search of an unbeatable vacation getaway.
Melissa Galandak
Ballantines PR
+1 3104543080
email us here