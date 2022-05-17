GREEN GORILLA INTRODUCES USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC, BROAD SPECTRUM CBD LIP BALM JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER
Sustainable, Premium CBD Brand Offers 100% Vegan Lip Balm with No Preservatives for Clean Beauty FansMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Gorilla™, the industry leader of farm to shelf, USDA certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, just released an upgraded 80mg CBD lip balm made with a rich blend of all natural, organic ingredients. The 100% vegan balm helps to hydrate parched lips while sealing in lasting moisture. The lip balm retails for $7.77 online.
The clean, organic CBD 80mg Lip Balm is travel-friendly and made with a unique blend of botanical ingredients including sunflower, lavender, and peppermint, that work in tandem with powerful, broad spectrum CBD to deliver an enriching, soothing effect for all. Committed to combating climate change, the farm-to-shelf CBD brand uses zero parabens, toxic chemicals, pesticides, and synthetic fragrances. Their mission is to heal the people, save the planet!
Green Gorilla™ uses sustainable and regenerative farming practices, and offers an array of unique, popular items, from Vegan Defense Capsules, Botanical Balm, to Face Creme, and Broad Spectrum Oil, and much more.
For more information about Green Gorilla CBD products please visit https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
About Green Gorilla™:
Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company’s organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 5,000 retailers across the U.S. and are also available online. Global expansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The company’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo owns and operates a 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton were the first entrepreneurs to launch a USDA certified organic CBD brand.
Green Gorilla: https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
Gorilla FarmCo: https://gorillafarmco.com.
Melissa Galandak
Ballantines Public Relations
+1 310-454-3080
melissa@ballantinespr.com