2023 Informa Tech Automotive Awards Winners Announced

Winners Announced and Honored June 6 at Awards Ceremony During AutoTech: Detroit

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto is excited to announce the automotive leaders and pioneers whose innovations, achievements and collaborations have earned them a 2023 Informa Tech Automotive Award.

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards celebrate the best talent, companies, products, and services across automotive technology. The winners were selected based on thorough criteria set forth by the judging panel, along with support from the WardsAuto editorial and Wards Intelligence analyst teams. 11 awards across 3 categories were presented at the awards ceremony on June 6th.

Congratulations to the 2023 Winners:

AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRE CATEGORY

Automotive Inspiration of the Year Under 30 (Sponsored by AT&T Business):

Imad Zahid, AI Product Manager, Toyota Connected North America/Toyota Motor North America

Imad demonstrates exceptional ability and commitment in his role driving next-generation tech software platforms across products, a challenging feat during one of the most significant transformations in the industry's history. His leadership approach highlights the importance of balancing product development with people development, which is essential for driving innovation and growth in today's fast-paced business environment.

Automotive Inspiration of the Year Over 30 (Sponsored by aicas):

Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Nakul has played a vital role in driving Qualcomm’s impressive track record of contract wins within a relatively short timeframe. The judges commended his “incredible value creation”, and credit Nakul for the way he inspires his team.

PRODUCT/SERVICE CATEGORY

Automotive Cockpit of the Future/Connectivity/User-Experience Product/Service of the Year:

Sibros

Described by judges as the “rising market leader in over-the-air tech”, Sibros’ innovative, cost effective and comprehensive approach to connectivity monitoring and updating, plays into a disruptive transformation of the car as a software defined platform.

Mobility Product/Service of the Year:

Upstream Security

While reviewing the nominations for the Mobility Product or Service Award, the judges saw one clear winner in this space. Upstream Security saw a huge vulnerability in the industry and developed a solution to help secure it. They are a leader in automotive cybersecurity, and the potential that their solution has created to monitor cybersecurity in real time will be critical for automakers going forward.

ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service of the Year:

Ford Motor Company

The judges noted Ford’s excellent application of multiple technologies to meet customer needs while ensuring safety, the clear success of their product and the impressive technologies.

COMPANY CATEGORY

Software Supplier of the Year:

BlackBerry

A dominant player in the automotive embedded software market, with a strong reputation for reliability, safety and security, BlackBerry – in the words of our judges – “holds immense potential to be game-changers in the software-defined vehicle transformation.

Start Up of the Year:

Bareways

Bareways impressed the judges with their global impact and creativity. They provide an interesting software solution helping the public to understand the value of making the transition to electric vehicles.

Collaborative Partnership of the Year:

VicOne – Collaboration with Panasonic Automotive Systems and TrendMicro

In the words of the judges, “having a pre-integrated, independent security solution for virtualization platforms is especially critical for software-defined vehicles. These vehicles rely heavily on software and connectivity to provide features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and other connected services. The solution hits the target of simplifying management, integration, and enhancing the reliability of virtualization platforms”.

Automotive Tech Company of the Year:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm has had an incredible year. Their product is an absolute game changer and is right on the money. In the words of our judges, they are “the most important company in the SDV ecosystem right now”.

Tier 1 of the Year (Sponsored by adeia):

Continental

Continental has shown a profound comprehension of the ongoing changes in the automotive industry and the adaptations that Tier 1 suppliers must undertake. The company is expanding expertise in various key areas, including zonal E/E architecture, DMS, and lidar, and establishing strategic partnerships with firms providing essential components for the next-generation vehicle platforms. It is a 150-year-old supplier that has anticipated new technology trends since it began. It now is transforming itself once again as the software-defined vehicle becomes the focal point of almost every conversation involving mobility. It has moved quickly to cover the full range of technologies necessary in the future.

OEM of the Year (Sponsored by Sonatus):

Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and, in only two years, has made impressive progress against its ambitious strategic plan that puts technology front and center. A few accomplishments the judges found particularly impressive were last year, the company saw BEV sales increase 41% year over year. They also sell the #1 PHEV in the US and Canada. Stellantis is gaining significant ground on their software development initiatives by building strategic partnerships with technology companies — while also hiring 100s of new grads from the new Software and Data Academy for the realization of their long-term strategy. All the while managing 16 different vehicle brands across the globe!

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards return June 4, 2024, alongside AutoTech: Detroit June 5-6, 2024 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

