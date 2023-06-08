EMU Department of Interior Architecture Hosts Experts in Their Fields

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture, Department of Interior Architecture hosted two important guests who are experts in their fields. Successful Interior Architect Özde Güröz and Fashion Designer Zerrin Akıncı gathered with the students and shared their career journeys, experiences and much more.

Details of Interior Architecture Profession Discussed

In the event organized within the scope of the ITAS 410 – Profession Management and Ethics course, Güröz shared her professional experiences and knowledge with the students. Delivering a very encouraging speech for the Interior Architecture Department students, Güröz touched on many issues regarding being an interior architecture including the challenges and paths to success.

Güröz commenced her speech by emphasizing that the interior architecture profession is an exciting and creative field, and by explaining the various projects she has implemented. Expressing that it is important for students to constantly improve themselves in the field of interior architecture and to be open to learning, Güröz stated that it is extremely important to follow the changing design trends, learn new technologies and closely follow the developments in the sector. Moreover, Güröz emphasized that investing in one’s own development is an important factor that increases professional success and satisfaction.

Güröz, who also shared important information on professional ethics, conveyed the necessity for interior architects to establish a relationship based on trust with their customers. Telling the students that their first customers in life are their teachers during the university years, Güröz, emphasized that working in good communication with the customer has a great effect on the emergence of successful projects.

Fashion Design Discussed

On the other hand, Fashion Designer Zerrin Akıncı met with the students within the scope of the Interior Architecture Studio V. Within the scope of the fashion academy projects that the students had to design with the theme "Fashion Academy of a Fashion Designer: Meeting Point for Art-Oriented Education and Culture", she gave explanations to the students from the perspective of the fashion designer. Akıncı, who was invited to understand the subject in depth from a fashion designer's point of view, to understand professional needs better and to make spatial decisions more accurately, held a workshop by sharing the mission, vision and target audience of her own brand "Made by ZA". Sharing her collections with examples in her presentation, the designer talked about her partnerships and understanding of working in her own workshop. Emphasizing the prominent design trends in fashion design for 2023, Akıncı shed light on the students with the information and examples she shared.